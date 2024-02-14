Giants Coaching Hire Sets Up ‘Obvious’ Connection in Free Agency

The New York Giants have several new faces within the coaching staff in 2024 despite Brian Daboll remaining as the HC. And remember, ties between position coaches or coordinators and players often lure veterans to follow in free agency.

Big Blue View media member Ed Valentine outlined a potential free agent tie on February 14, calling Las Vegas Raiders right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor a “logical target” for the Giants because of new OL coach Carmen Bricillo.

“Eluemunor, 29, did a good job as the starting right tackle for the Las Vegas Raiders the past two seasons,” Valentine stated. “His offensive line coach with the Raiders was Carmen Bricillo, recently hired for that role by the Giants. Eluemunor and Bricillo were also together with the New England Patriots earlier in their careers. Thus, the connection is obvious.”

Although Valentine first highlighted Eluemunor as a potential starting option that could kick struggling right tackle Evan Neal inside to guard, he also noted his versatility (can play any position but center) and recent durability (appeared in all 17 games in 2022 and 2023, starting 31 of them).

“The connection with Bricillo, though, and the potential need at right tackle makes Eluemunor a natural target for the Giants in free agency,” the reporter concluded.

Eluemunor’s pass-blocking grades and efficiency numbers on Pro Football Focus were very comparable to Tyre Phillips — Neal’s injury replacement — in 2023. However, Eluemunor’s run-blocking marks were much stronger (71.5 compared to 40.0). Both journeymen showed more starting potential than Neal, who ranked as one of the worst offensive tackles in the NFL by most metrics.

Potential Cost of Raiders OT Jermaine Eluemunor in Free Agency

Eluemunor was a free agent bargain for the Raiders last offseason — and he shouldn’t cost much this year either.

Since entering the NFL as a fifth-round selection of the Baltimore Ravens in 2017, Eluemunor has never played on anything longer than a one-year contract according to Over the Cap. The blocker’s original rookie deal was terminated early, leading to different one-year commitments with the Ravens, Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars and Raiders.

A few of these signings didn’t even last a full season, but the journeyman has had the most success with Bricillo.

Coming off two successful campaigns as a starter, it’s possible Eluemunor is in for a pay bump in 2024. Having said that, he was only guaranteed $2.438 million in 2023, earning $3 million total.

If the Giants are willing to give the veteran right tackle a two- or three-year contract that includes a potential “out” in the future, it’s hard to imagine Eluemunor would break the bank. That’s exactly the type of upside free agent signing that would make perfect sense for NYG general manager Joe Schoen this spring.

Giants Block Cowboys Interview Attempt, Ex-DC & Interim HC Steve Spagnuolo Lands Extension With Chiefs

There were two bits of coaching news that were Giants related on February 13 and 14.

First, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that “the Giants now have denied the [Dallas] Cowboys’ request for permission to meet with their defensive line coach Andre Patterson, who was the defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator in Minnesota under Mike Zimmer.”

The Cowboys recently hired Zimmer as their new defensive coordinator, so there had been some speculation of whether or not a coach like Patterson might follow him.

“Not surprised the Giants blocked this,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan weighed in later on February 13. “Patterson is viewed as one of the best DL coaches in the league. Zimmer would know — Patterson was on his staff in Minnesota from 2014-21. Patterson was the co-DC his last two years with the Vikings.”

On February 14, former Giants defensive coordinator and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo also landed a contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs after their third Super Bowl title during his tenure.