Ex-Giants Coordinator Listed as ‘Top NFL Head Coaching Candidate’ in 2024

A former New York Giants coordinator could get heading coaching attention in 2024 according to The 33rd Team NFL insider Ari Meirov.

On January 4, Meirov posted a list of nine assistants and college HCs that he’d consider “top NFL head coaching candidates” in 2024. Notably, ex-Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was named.

“A lot of attention in Las Vegas has rightfully gone to [Antonio] Pierce, who has been outstanding,” Meirov wrote. “However, the unsung hero behind the entire defense is Patrick Graham.”

“Graham is very passionate, sets high expectations and holds his players accountable,” the insider went on. “Despite lacking top-tier talent beyond Maxx Crosby, the Las Vegas Raiders defense has shown improvement as the season has gone on. Since Week 9, the defense ranks first in the NFL in points allowed (16.3), 10th in takeaways (13), and ninth in sacks (25). They are fourth in the NFL in EPA per play.”

Patrick Graham’s Rise Through the Coaching Ranks

It’s been an impressive turnaround for Graham and the Raiders, considering Las Vegas’ defense ranked 26th in the NFL in points allowed in 2022. This season, they’ve battled their way to eighth in the league in the same statistic.

With the Giants, an opposite trend led to Graham’s departure after current head coach Brian Daboll took over for Joe Judge.

Graham led a ninth-ranked Giants defense in terms of points allowed in 2020. They were also ranked 12th in yardage allowed and 10th in takeaways.

Under the weight of a sinking ship, that unit fell to rankings of 21st (yards) and 23rd (points) in 2021. Of course, Judge was fired after that and with his future in doubt, Graham left to join Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

Although Daboll initially left the door open for Graham to stay on as DC, including him in the interview process, moving on was probably the right move at the time. Wink Martindale brought new life into the defense in 2022 and he’s done a fine job overall, despite the Giants’ record in 2023.

Graham first entered the NFL with the New England Patriots in 2009. As a Bill Belichick disciple, he learned defensive coaching from one of the best, staying in New England until 2016 — his first stint with the Giants as a defensive line coach.

From there, Graham spent one season with the Green Bay Packers before landing his first defensive coordinator position with the Miami Dolphins. He got the Giants DC gig after that and has been the Raiders DC for the past two years.

“Teams have sought to interview Graham in the past,” Meirov concluded during his article, “and his impactful work on the Raiders’ defense this season could lead to more opportunities in the upcoming coaching cycle.”

Will Wink Martindale Return as Giants DC in 2024?

Daboll is expected to return as the head coach for a third term alongside general manager Joe Schoen, but will he make any major changes to his staff?

None of the three coordinators appear to be 100% safe, but Martindale will be the big name to watch — considering his unique stamp on the defensive side.

“Do I expect to be back? I don’t know why I wouldn’t,” Martindale told reporters on January 4. “Like I said, you have those conversations and it’s at the end of [the season]. After this last game, you sit back, and you can reflect. You take the emotion out of it. The emotion, the grind, the stress of preparing every week, and you sit back, and you talk things out.”

Martindale’s defense has not ranked great in terms of yardage or points, but he hasn’t been supplied with a ton of talent either. In 2022, the Giants were 17th in points allowed, but only 25th in yardage and takeaways.

The unit has decreased to 28th in both points and yardage allowed in 2023 but has surged up to third in the NFL in takeaways. One area Martindale’s defense has ranked well both seasons has been takeaway/giveaway ratio.

To go along with the inconsistency on the defensive side, Martindale and Daboll have not always seen eye to eye throughout the season according to Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer. It remains to be seen whether or not the two team leaders can patch up their relationship in 2024.