‘Reliable’ Seahawks Playmaker Labeled ‘Top Trade Target’ of Giants

There has been one constant regarding early coverage of the New York Giants this offseason — writers and analysts around the NFL community feel Big Blue must add a starting-caliber wide receiver in 2024.

The G-Men have been connected to free agent suggestions like Mike Evans and Curtis Samuel, as well as top-10 draft targets like Rome Odunze and Malik Nabers. However, trading for a new playmaker could be an interesting alternative.

Bleacher Report’s Kris Knox named Seattle Seahawks wideout Tyler Lockett a “top trade target” for the Giants during an article on January 29.

“Regardless of who the Giants have under center in 2024, the need for dependable wide receivers looms large,” Knox explained. “Trading for a veteran pass-catcher like Tyler Lockett would immediately boost the receiving corps.”

The writer went on to add that the Seahawks are facing a “tough cap situation” this offseason, meaning they might try to rid themselves of a veteran contract like Lockett’s. He called the four-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher the “reliable perimeter target” that the Giants’ offense is currently lacking.

Giants’ Tyler Lockett Trade Suggestion Would Depend on Financials

Breaking down this trade from both perspectives, it would seemingly make perfect sense for the Seahawks. After moving on from long-time head coach Pete Carroll for 36-year-old rising star Mike Macdonald, the youth movement could continue in Seattle.

The NFC West franchise selected Ohio State standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba in round one last April, so Lockett’s replacement is already on the roster. The veteran is also costing them financially, with cap hits of $26.895 million in 2024 and 2025.

Over the Cap notes that trading Lockett prior to June 1 would save $7.105 million this year and another $17 million next year, while trading him after that deadline would shed $17 million in both. But where does that leave the Giants?

NYG general manager Joe Schoen has already gotten caught holding the bag after acquiring tight end Darren Waller and extending quarterback Daniel Jones. Adding Lockett to that list might not be the smartest move at age 32 in September.

Having said that, the career Seahawk has remained relatively consistent with 15 appearances or more in every season going back to 2015 and 875-plus receiving yards in every season going back to 2018. At least so far, Lockett has been a player that has not shown signs of aging.

If Seattle agrees to pay a portion of his salary — or the draft return is a late-round selection — Lockett could be considered a creative trade target for the Giants, especially if they spend their first-round selection on a quarterback or offensive tackle.

Chargers WR Keenan Allen Named Alongside Tyler Lockett as Giants Trade Target

Knox named a second potential wide receiver trade target in this article: Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen.

When healthy, few NFL pass-catchers have been more productive than Allen, but he’s displayed an opposite track record as Lockett when it comes to availability. While the Seahawks vet has been an iron man, Allen has been a constant injury risk — and the Giants can’t afford to take a chance like that at a cap number of $34 million-plus.

With Jim Harbaugh coming in as the new head coach of the Chargers, some have speculated that a player like Allen could become a cap casualty as the organization embarks on a new direction. Then, and only then, would it make sense for Schoen to pursue a soon-to-be 32-year-old with a long injury history.

If not, they’re better off looking for WR talent in free agency or the draft.