Odell Beckham Jr.’s Tweet Goes Viral After Giants Loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants lost 28-20 to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving as they unraveled in the second half, being outscored 21-7 in that span. So you better believe the coveted free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a reaction to the game.

Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Beckham tweeted, “Happy Thanksgiving” with an eye and laughing emoji.

Happy Thanksgiving 👀 😂🤟🏾 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 25, 2022

His reaction comes after a report from Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer that the Cowboys will meet with Odell Beckham on December 5. Glazer also added that the Giants are going to “huddle” and decide after the Thursday game to figure out a date to meet with the three-time Pro Bowler.

Is this the Beckham Bowl??@JayGlazer has the latest on when OBJ will be visiting both the #Giants and #Cowboys ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BUDNhoETcz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 24, 2022

Beckham could be intrigued with returning to the Giants, who have a 7-4 record and are still in a playoff position.

The Giants and Cowboys’ Thanksgiving game most likely won’t be the ultimate factor in Beckham’s final decision, but it could likely play a role.

Underwhelming Giants’ Second Half

The Giants had no answer to the Cowboys’ offense in the final 30 minutes of Thursday’s game.

After throwing two interceptions in the first half, Dak Prescott completed 11 of 14 passes for 145 passing yards and two touchdowns. Despite edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux’s constant pressure, Prescott didn’t get sacked once.

New York couldn’t keep pace on offense without three starting offensive linemen and a depleted wide receiving room. Micah Parsons had a stellar day as he nabbed two sacks on Daniel Jones. One of those sacks was given up by left tackle Andrew Thomas, which was the first allowed this season by the 2020 first-round pick.

Saquon Barkley also ended up rushing 11 times for 39 yards with one touchdown. He caught four of six targets for only 13 yards.

It was the Giants’ fourth straight loss to the Cowboys. Prescott has now won 10 games in a row to New York after losing his first two matchups versus the Giants in his rookie season.

Giants Reaching Crucial Point

The Giants will have 10 days to regroup for their Week 13 matchup against the Washington Commanders. However, Big Blue has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. Their loss to Dallas opens up a four-game stretch against NFC East opponents.

Head coach Brian Daboll didn’t sugarcoat how it feels to lose a second game in five days.

“They don’t get any easier,” Daboll said after Thursday’s loss. “Each week is tough…There are ebbs and flows in a season.”

New York will have plenty of injuries to monitor for their next game. Their offensive line only had two regular starters, Thomas and right guard Mike Glowinski, playing their positions. Jack Anderson made his first start at left guard, with Nick Gates notching his first start at center since the 2021 season-opener and Tyre Phillips taking over for the injured rookie Evan Neal at right tackle.

The Giants’ cornerbacks were exposed against Dallas as their top three players were all out, which caused rookie Cor’Dale Flott and Nick McCloud as outside starting cornerbacks and Darnay Holmes in the slot.

Injuries or not, Thibodeaux believes the Giants can’t overreact about the final Thursday result against the Cowboys.

“You can’t have emotions in this sport,” Thibodeaux said, via SNY Giants. “Emotions will eat you alive. For us, we stay poised. Keep growing and realizing that things happen and all you can do is rebound.”