Giants Urged to Cut Bait With Recent Draft Pick Ahead of 2024 Season

It’s hard to put together as bad a first two seasons in the NFL as New York Giants first-round right tackle Evan Neal has in 2022 and 2023.

The poor blocking numbers and injuries are one thing, but insulting the fanbase and looking completely lost on the field are bigger problems altogether. That begs the question — is Neal’s NYG career salvageable heading into 2024? And should the Giants give the youngster another opportunity to start in year three?

Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey answered no on both accounts during an article on January 29, arguing that Big Blue must consider cutting bait with Neal this spring.

“The No. 7 overall pick in 2022 has not lived up to expectations and has been part of an offensive line that allowed [Daniel] Jones and other quarterbacks to be sacked on a regular basis,” Tansey reasoned. “Giants quarterbacks suffered 85 sacks in 2023.”

“That number simply is not good enough if the Giants want to bounce back and qualify for the playoffs for the second time in three years under Brian Daboll,” the NFL writer went on. Concluding: “The Giants have all sorts of needs across the offense, but protecting Jones is paramount and that may lead to a total reconfiguration of the offensive front.”

Giants Likely Stuck With Evan Neal in 2024

The idea of cutting bait with Neal sounds easy on paper. In reality, it’s not so simple.

As a top-10 selection in the NFL draft, Neal has financial guarantees that other prospects can only dream of. According to Over the Cap, the 23-year-old blocker is guaranteed approximately $2.937 million in 2024, and approximately $4.053 million in 2025.

He also receives a $1.952 million roster bonus if he’s still with the organization on the third day of training camp in 2024, as well as a prorated bonus of almost $3.759 million each season.

Cutting Neal prior to June 1 would result in a massive dead cap charge that actually makes is less expensive to keep him around, while cutting him after June 1 isn’t much better. Needless to say, first-round selections are rarely released prior to their fourth season in the NFL — if at all.

Trading Neal is a possibility. If the Giants were able to find a willing suitor, dealing the Alabama lineman after June 1st would make the most sense.

Over the Cap lists a minor dead charge of $3.759 million (the prorated bonus amount) for Big Blue each of the next two years if they were to trade Neal after that deadline. They’d actually save cap figures of $2.937 million in 2024 and $4.053 million in 2025 in this scenario.

Having said that, is any team willing to trade for Neal at his current salary?

Giants RT Evan Neal Cannot Be Handed Starting Gig in 2024

Rostering Neal might be a forgone conclusion in 2024 but starting him is not. Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen could be fighting for their jobs if things go south next year.

They cannot afford to risk Neal sinking their careers alongside his own. Starting him Week 1 would be the stubborn route — and stubborn GMs and head coaches don’t typically last long in this league.

It’d be much smarter to add some serious competition for Neal at right tackle over the offseason, whether you sign or draft his replacement. Who knows, maybe a veteran even rubs off on Neal and he turns into a halfway decent asset for NYG.

The Giants could also consider moving him to guard in 2024. Schoen and Daboll made it seem like they weren’t at that point yet during their end of year press conference, but it’s worth considering if Neal struggles throughout OTAs.

Big Blue has a new OL coach stepping onto the scene this spring in Carmen Bricillo. One of his top priorities will be restoring Neal to some form of usefulness.

If that doesn’t work, moving on may be the only option.