Giants WR Named Fit to Replace Bengals’ Free Agent Tyler Boyd

The New York Giants didn’t get a lot from their wide receivers in 2023, including veteran Parris Campbell. He’s been named a fit to join the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024 NFL free agency and help replace veteran slot receiver Tyler Boyd.

Campbell is among the best fits for the Bengals, according to The Pro Football Network’s Jay Morrison, despite “a down year” with the Giants. Although he didn’t impress with Big Blue, Campbell “has played 75.6 percent of his snaps in the slot, and he has just seven drops since entering the league in 2019. Only 13 receivers with at least 1,500 offensive snaps have fewer drops than Campbell.”

Those numbers should appeal to the Bengals, who “drafted Charlie Jones to replace Tyler Boyd, who is a free agent and expected to play elsewhere in 2024. But Jones missed six games after having thumb surgery in late September, and he only played 41 offensive snaps.”

So should Campbell’s market value. Morrison cited Spotrac.com projecting the 26-year-old to earn $3.5 million on a one-year deal. That’s a welcoming figure since the Bengals “still could have interest in acquiring another inexpensive veteran in the slot.”

The Giants have no such need for Campbell after he failed to live up to expectations last season. There’s also the presence of Wan’Dale Robinson, a budding star who can thrive from the slot.

Replacing Tyler Boyd a Solid Move for Parris Campbell

Campbell looked like a bargain when the Giants handed him a one-year contract worth $3 million last offseason. He arrived as a speedster capable of winning from the slot and in the red zone, while also having the skills to play out of the backfield.

The Giants were never able to take advantage of Campbell’s versatility. Instead, head coach Brian Daboll felt comfortable to leave Campbell inactive for games late in the season.

Being a healthy scratch hurt Campbell’s pride, but he rarely delivered enough production to merit staying in the lineup. A mere three starts and 27 targets reflected the lack of confidence Campbell engendered among Daboll’s staff.

How could coaches feel any different when Giants’ quarterbacks had a 49.0 rating and threw two interceptions when targeting Campbell, per Pro Football Reference?

A return to the AFC would suit the former Indianapolis Colts pass-catcher. He’d have a tough act to follow in Cincinnati, where Boyd has reeled in 534 receptions for the Bengals.

Campbell’s exit would leave the Giants to focus on getting Robinson more involved.

Wan’Dale Robinson Primed for Breakout Season

While Campbell toiled in obscurity, Robinson needed just eight starts to prove his worth. The second-year pro turned 29 of his 60 receptions into first downs.

More numbers from Pro Football Reference show Robinson also gained 287 of his 525 receiving yards after the catch, breaking five tackles in the process. Robinson showcased his run-after-catch skills on this gain against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, highlighted by CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier.

Plays like this are why Robinson has earned special praise from an NFC East rival, Dallas Cowboys’ All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka must ensure Robinson merits that praise with an increased workload this year.

Making a quarterback-friendly receiver like Robinson the focal point of the passing game will also help under-pressure signal-caller Daniel jones. He’ll need Robinson to stay healthy and emerge as the No. 1 receiver the Giants are still sorely lacking.

Campbell never came close to making that role his own, but he could revive his career as a replacement for Boyd.