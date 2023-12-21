Giants Urged to Replace Parris Campbell With ‘Big-Bodied’ Panthers WR

Wide receiver remains an issue for the New York Giants because 2023 recruits like Parris Campbell haven’t made the grade. He’s expected to be one and done with Big Blue, who are urged to replace Campbell and Sterling Shepard with DJ Chark Jr. of the Carolina Panthers.

That’s the view of Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder. He thinks the “Giants have plenty of smaller, slot-type receivers on the roster but could use a big-bodied target who can win in contested-catch situations.”

Those qualities are “what the 6’4″ and 200-pound Chark can provide as he’s been good at making grabs in traffic over the last couple of years. Also, he doesn’t turn 28 until September and shouldn’t command too much money as he is having a down year statistically with 25 catches, 345 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games entering Week 15.”

Chark fits the physical profile the Giants need, but going for a low-cost option didn’t work with Campbell, so now’s the time for the franchise to pay a premium and finally fix a problem position.

Parris Campbell, Sterling Shepard Exits Feel Inevitable

Holder isn’t the only one who thinks Campbell and Shepard will be gone ahead of 2024 NFL free agency. It’s a view shared by Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, who wrote, “veterans Sterling Shepard and Parris Campbell will not be back.”

Campbell was supposed to be a playmaker as a diminutive speedster best suited to the slot, but he’s struggled to make an impact. He’s made just 20 receptions for 104 yards.

Campbell was signed from the Indianapolis Colts last offseason primarily for his after-catch skills. Yet, he’s averaged just 3.3 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

His struggles led to Campbell being a healthy scratch for the first time in his career against the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. The 26-year-old was also inactive for Week 15’s 24-6 defeat against the New Orleans Saints, per Dan Salomone of Giants.com.

GIANTS INACTIVES

WR Parris Campbell

RB Jashaun Corbin

S Gervarrius Owens

OLB Boogie Basham

T Evan Neal SAINTS INACTIVES

QB Jake Haener

CB Cameron Dantzler

WR Chris Olave

RB Kendre Miller

DE Isaiah Foskey

LB Monty Rice

T Ryan Ramczyk pic.twitter.com/Q2oZXRR08T — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) December 17, 2023

Campbell didn’t like the decision, but it’s hard to argue he gave Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll a choice.

Shepard’s also been close to a non-factor in a typically pedestrian passing game. He’s been targeted just 16 times and averaged 1.9 yards after catch.

When asked why Campbell and Shepard aren’t more involved, Daboll gave a blunt response, per Talkin’ Giants: “Hyatt and Wan’Dale are playing more.”

“Hyatt & Wan’Dale are playing” Brian Daboll on why Sterling Shepard & Parris Campbell aren’t playing pic.twitter.com/V4bdbhD7Nt — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 20, 2023

The fact a rookie like Jalin Hyatt and second-year pro Wan’Dale Robinson are the preferred options over a pair of veterans spells trouble for Campbell and Shepard. It will be easier to dump both if the Giants recruit a different kind of receiver to replace them.

DJ Chark Jr. Offers Something Different to Parris Campbell

Chark offers something different to Campbell. Notably, the frame to go up and pluck the ball out of the sky. Those skills haven’t shown up much for the struggling Panthers this season, but Chark is still averaging 14 yards a catch.

The Giants need a wideout capable of stretching the field on the outside. Chark fits the bill based on plays like this touchdown grab for the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings in 2022.

Chark has the right qualities, but the Giants already have Darius Slayton. He’s another solid-not-elite veteran burner.

What would make a bigger impact is shelling out major free-agency dollars on a marquee deep threat. Somebody like Tee Higgins or Calvin Ridley.

The Giants are estimated by Spotrac.com to have $36,709,555 worth of space under the salary cap, so no more half measures should be their motto for finally fixing the receiver position.