Giants Could Still Sign Veteran QB, ‘Obvious Choice’ Emerges: Report

New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is officially day-to-day with a neck injury that occurred in Week 5 — according to the head coach Brian Daboll on October 11.

Daboll also noted that Jones was “a bit sore” on Wednesday and would not practice (via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport). With Week 6 potentially in doubt and only undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito currently within the organization behind Tyrod Taylor, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan shared a possible insurance policy if Jones is unable to go against the Buffalo Bills.

“Daboll didn’t close the door on potentially adding a veteran QB to back up Tyrod Taylor if Daniel Jones misses time,” Duggan reported. “Matt Barkley, who was with Daboll for three years in Buffalo, is a free agent. Seems like the obvious choice if they go that route.”

This plan makes sense, considering Barkley is familiar with this system and has a wealth of NFL experience spanning back to 2013. However, the 33-year-old has not taken a regular season snap since 2020, so perhaps DeVito is the better option if the Giants are forced to call upon a third-string quarterback in Week 6.

Giants QB Daniel Jones Acknowledges Wednesday Soreness, Adding That Goal Is Still to Play vs. Bills

A few hours after Daboll spoke on October 11, Jones addressed the media. Duggan once again reported on the conversation for fans on X.

“Daniel Jones said his neck feels ‘a little bit sore,’” the NYG insider wrote. “He said he has no concern about this being long-term based on ‘what the injury is and how they expect it to heal.’ He said it’s different than the previous neck injury, but declined to provide specifics. Jones said his goal is to play on Sunday.”

Duggan then quoted Jones, who said: “I’m preparing to play like I always would and taking the advice of the doctors and trainers.”

Daniel Jones says he is sore but this isn’t the same as 2021, and he thinks he’ll be able to heal relatively quickly. His goal remains to play in Buffalo. Still, it doesn’t even sound like he’s cleared for contact. Hard to imagine he plays this week #nfl #giants pic.twitter.com/yC0t5BUMYY — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 11, 2023

The answers were very similar to what Jones told NFL media personality Kay Adams during an interview on the Up & Adams Show on Monday, October 9, although the NYG signal-caller did voice that he’s “felt better every day since [last] Sunday” on October 11.

Giants Reporter Says Tommy DeVito Could Be ‘One Snap Away’ From Facing the Bills

Being that he played this summer and earned a practice squad role, DeVito is still the likeliest candidate to backup Taylor in the event that Jones is downgraded to “out” on Sunday. USA Today and NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton said as much during a column on October 9.

“Tommy DeVito could find himself one snap away from making his professional debut at quarterback for the Giants against the Buffalo Bills by week’s end, on the road in Orchard Park and in prime time, next Sunday evening,” Stapleton pointed out.

Continuing: “DeVito, the New Jersey kid who was a long shot to make the team this summer, fought for his spot on the practice squad and continues to learn the position as a 25-year-old developmental prospect who earns his paycheck every week as QB3 when the Giants dress only two on game day. Yet it’s not outrageous to suggest DeVito could emerge as next man up here relatively soon.”

Stapleton cited Jones’ availability — or lack thereof after another neck injury — and Taylor’s “desire to play with reckless abandon,” which he made sure to note that he didn’t mean as an insult. After all, Taylor was a bit shaken up on a hit during the fourth quarter of Week 5.

Daboll told reporters that his backup QB had just gotten the wind knocked out of him during the postgame press conference, but the 34-year-old’s durability is still a concern.