Giants Pushed to Sign Former 2nd-Round CB, Brother of Former Draft Pick

The New York Giants’ 2023 season is quickly slipping out of reach, but that doesn’t mean this franchise should just pack up and call it quits. There are still players to evaluate and decisions to be made, and a new free agent rumor suggested that Big Blue take a flier on former second-round cornerback Greedy Williams.

“Adoree’ Jackson missed Sunday’s game with a concussion and a neck injury and has been dealing with the latter for a few weeks. So, the Giants could use another cornerback, and anyone they add now should be a young player who could be a part of their plans beyond 2023,” Bleacher Report’s NFL staff argued on November 13.

Adding: “At 25 years old, Williams fits that description and is worth taking a flier on to see what he’s got during the remaining weeks of the campaign.”

Free Agent CB Greedy Williams Has Fallen on Hard Times, But Could Make Sense for Giants

Ironically, Williams’ older brother Rodarius was drafted by the Giants in 2021. He was a sixth-round selection that didn’t end up working out for NYG, but Greedy Williams was always the much bigger name.

Despite being two years younger, Greedy Williams entered the league first in 2019. The Cleveland Browns drafted him 46th overall that year and he started 21 games there over his first four seasons.

Eventually, the cornerback chose to walk in free agency, signing with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023.

He was unable to cut it in Philly though, and was released during training camp.

Despite his recent fall from grace, it’s too early to write Williams off. The former LSU product was a top prospect coming out of college, and injuries impacted his first few seasons in the league.

Williams missed the entire 2020 campaign with a shoulder issue and has also suffered from nagging ailments throughout his time at the NFL level. The most recent injury was a hamstring issue that landed him on IR to begin the 2022 season.

By the end of his tenure with the Browns, the youngster was relegated to special teams.

The Giants could sign Williams to the practice squad for now, or they could stash him on the active roster — similar to what we’ve seen them do with kicker Cade York.

Moves like this are almost comparable to gaining draft capital, if you get them right. After all, York and Williams were both drafted in the top four rounds in recent years.

Giants Told to ‘Forget the Standings’ & ‘Think About 2024’

A Week 10 reaction article from Bleacher Report doubled down on this “think 2024” approach.

“The Giants must forget the standings and think about 2024 for the remainder of the campaign,” the B/R staff wrote. “Most importantly, they have to figure out who fits into the team’s future.”

“With quarterbacks Daniel Jones (torn ACL) and Tyrod Taylor (rib) and tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) on injured reserve, the Giants’ backups and rotational players can make a statement for themselves in an audition for expanded workloads next year,” they continued.

Adding: “The Giants may select a quarterback in the 2024 draft, but Tommy DeVito and perhaps Jacob Eason have a shot to earn backup jobs. Big Blue also has a crowded wide receiver room with guys who have produced average career receiving numbers.”

Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson and rookie third-rounder Jalin Hyatt were highlighted as NYG wideouts that must “secure a position on next year’s depth chart” over the tail-end of the year.

The Giants have similar pieces at cornerback, whether unproven or on their way out. And free agent options like Williams could spice up this idea of an open competition for 2024.