Ex-Giants All-Pro Jason Pierre-Paul Alters Terms of NFL Comeback: Report

Former New York Giants Super Bowl champion pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul made it clear that he was very interested in an NFL comeback during an interview on October 10.

At the time, the All-Pro defender told “The Pivot Podcast” that he was “trying to reach 100 sacks,” hinting that he preferred to play for a team that would utilize him in pass-rushing situations. On November 8, Pierre-Paul’s camp appeared to alter their terms a bit via NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top rushers still available, is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, per sources. He started 13 games for the #Ravens last year.

“Free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, one of the top rushers still available, is now willing to sign with the practice squad of a playoff contender, per sources,” Rapoport informed. “He started 13 games for the [Baltimore] Ravens last year.”

Unfortunately, this update probably rules out a Giants return — but can you blame “JPP” given the current state of affairs in New York?

The veteran edge defender has 94.5 sacks on his career, meaning he needs another 5.5 sacks to conclude his unique NFL journey.

Ex-Giants’ Jason Pierre-Paul Seemed Unhappy With Ravens Usage

One thing is clear, Pierre-Paul wants to have an impact as a pass rusher wherever he signs.

“Business is business,” he stated on the October 10 podcast spot. “You want the young guys to go out there, just make sure they know how to stop the run. Don’t send me out there to [only] play first and second down. I’ll do it, but [when] third down come through … it’s going to take me [a few plays] to get warmed up for nobody to stop me.”

Although he never came out and said it directly, JPP appeared to hint that he was unhappy about being used as a run defender while younger Ravens were getting the call on third downs — which is the down that a pass rusher tends to feast.

He made sure to point out that he doesn’t mind stopping the run, so long as he’s rewarded with snaps on the later downs. That’s where he felt cheated in Baltimore.

“I’ve been through too much for a person to tell me what I can’t do,” Pierre-Paul concluded, regarding his comeback plans. “So, I’m reaching for that 100 sacks. [And] hopefully, one day I am a Hall of Famer.”

Giants Sign Matt Barkley to Active Roster After Daniel Jones Injury

The Giants also finalized their latest quarterback shuffle on November 8.

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan relayed: “QB Matt Barkley is being signed to the Giants active roster, per source. Taking the roster spot of Daniel Jones, who goes on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL.”

QB Matt Barkley is being signed to the Giants active roster, per source. Taking the roster spot of Daniel Jones, who goes on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL. So it's Barkley and Tommy DeVito on active roster. Jacob Eason on practice squad. No date yet on Jones'…

“So it’s Barkley and Tommy DeVito on active roster. Jacob Eason on practice squad,” Raanan summed up for fans.

He added that there is “no date yet on Jones’ surgery.”

This appears to be the Giants’ new QB room for the time being. As head coach Brian Daboll noted on November 6, his focus is on getting DeVito and Barkley ready to go for Week 10.

Eason is the developmental dart throw — and it’s quite possible he gets an opportunity before the season is over.

The former fourth-round talent has a higher ceiling than DeVito and Barkley combined, but he’s struggled to put it all together at the NFL level. If Daboll and his staff can figure out why, Eason could turn into a small silver lining of an otherwise lost season.