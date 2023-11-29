Giants Pushed to Bring in Former Third-Round Pass Rusher for ‘Tryout’

Tommy DeVito has supplied the New York Giants fanbase with a small glimmer of hope over the past couple of weeks, but this NYG front office must also operate with an eye toward 2024.

One suggested signing could accomplish both — helping Big Blue short-term, and in the future. The thought came from Bleacher Report’s Week 13 team-by-team breakdown, and it pushed the G-Men to add free agent pass rusher Jordan Willis right now.

“The Giants need to start thinking about next season and beyond, and finding a second edge rusher to pair with Kayvon Thibodeaux will be one of their offseason needs,” the Bleacher Report staff reasoned. “Willis could fill that role and is under 30 years old, so these last few weeks could be a tryout for him.”

A former third-round selection of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017, Willis began bouncing around the league from the 2019 campaign on. His best stint came with the San Francisco 49ers — registering 7.5 sacks over 26 appearances — but he has played in New York before too, logging a season and change with the Jets from 2019 through 2020.

Willis has flashed as a pass rusher throughout his career, making him a potential scheme fit for blitz-heavy defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. And considering the lack of production from their current crop of outside linebackers in 2023, he’s certainly worth a look on the open market.

Giants Are Getting Nothing From Edge Rusher Depth Behind Kayvon Thibodeaux

Thibodeaux’s breakout season has overshadowed a staggering lack of depth at the outside linebacker position. Below is the current NYG sack tally this year:

Of those defenders, only two are edge rushers — and if you take Thibodeaux out of the equation, Ward is the only NYG outside linebacker that’s been involved in a sack in 2023. Quite frankly, that’s unacceptable.

Sure, the availability of former second-round talent Azeez Ojulari — or lack thereof — has altered the plan, but the Giants must start looking for more help at pass rusher.

What’s Boogie Basham done to demand a roster spot? When will it be time to give up on bust third rounder Oshane Ximines (relegated to practice squad)?

These are all solid questions, but the bigger one is what the Giants plan to do about this issue?

To be fair, the front office has made a couple of moves that are on the level of a Willis addition. They brought in veteran Justin Hollins — who was poached. Then recently, they also signed youngster Benton Whitley to replace him.

That’s a decent start, but Giants general manager Joe Schoen should use the next few weeks to audition some more candidates, as Bleacher Report suggested. Perhaps, one will stand out enough to earn a 2024 role.

Bleacher Report Sends CB Adoree’ Jackson to Bills, LB Isaiah Simmons to Commanders

The same Week 13 article from Bleacher Report had some thoughts on 2024 free agency. The Giants mentions included cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to the Buffalo Bills and linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the Commanders.

“Washington could use an athletic linebacker who can run with tight ends, and that’s what Simmons can bring to the table,” B/R wrote, regarding the latter.

They also noted that Simmons has “put together a good campaign in New York.” Adding: “He’s earned an impressive coverage grade from Pro Football Focus, due in part to allowing a 70.5 passer rating when targeted.”

As for Jackson, Bleacher Report argued that the veteran “could have a similar [free agency] arc” as former Giants cornerback James Bradberry.

“He’s struggled this season, giving up a passer rating of 111.6 on the season, but given a fresh start, he could return to his previous form,” the site explained. “The Bills need new blood in the cornerback room, so he would make sense as a buy-low candidate.”