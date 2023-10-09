Saquon Barkley Dishes on Altercation With Giants’ Fan vs. Dolphins

A good teammate stands up for others even when things aren’t going well. That’s why Saquon Barkley believes he was in the right to get into it with a fan who he says mocked injured quarterback Daniel Jones when the New York Giants were beaten 31-16 by the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Barkley responded to Twitter user “Danny Dimes to Hyatt,” who captured footage of the verbal spat by saying, “Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong.”

Stop reaching and trying to make it a me vs fans thing I’m not gonna just sit there and not say anything while you talk crazy to 8 after he just got hurt… buddy knew he was in the wrong https://t.co/YvHYAtFdKn — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) October 9, 2023

Some more context was provided by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post: “Apparently, the fan that Saquon Barkley was yelling back at in the video below screamed some disparaging things to/about Daniel Jones as his neck was getting checked out on the sideline.”

Apparently, the fan that Saquon Barkley was yelling back at in the video below screamed some disparaging things to/about Daniel Jones as his neck was getting checked out on the sideline. #Giants https://t.co/TDxhLhyNoc — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 9, 2023

Jones had left the game after being sacked by linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. It was one of seven sacks for the Dolphins, six of them taken by Jones.

Taking a beating has become routine for Big Blue’s QB1 this season. An offensive line depleted by injuries has struggled to resist pressure, while Barkley being sidelined with a high ankle sprain has robbed the offense of its best playmaker.

The results is an offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in three of five games this season, the main reason the Giants are 1-4 and tensions are boiling over.

Jones Deserves Better

No matter how much he’s struggling since he signed a lucrative, new contract this offseason, Jones deserves better, both on and off the field. On the field, he needs better protection from a line that’s let him be pressured a staggering “81 times,” according to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, citing ESPN Stats & Info.

Some ridiculous Giants stats:

— Giants haven't scored offensive TD in 145 minutes. That's almost 2.5 games. — QB Daniel Jones pressured on 44% of dropbacks Sunday. Has been pressured 81 times this season, 3rd-most by any player through 5 games since ESPN began tracking… — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) October 9, 2023

The incessant pressure has understandably made Jones jittery in the pocket. He’s become too eager to stare down his first read, or else the 26-year-old is holding onto the ball and taking off to run instead of going through progressions.

More than decision-making, pressure and hits are taking a heavy physical toll on Jones. The bill finally came due at Hard Rock Stadium, when Van Ginkel closed in on the quarterback’s blindside with force, a clean hit, but one that caused Jones’ “neck to snap back hard,” per Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.

The hit that knocked Giants QB Daniel Jones out of the game. You can see his neck snap back hard. 👇 pic.twitter.com/Z6AEuwZ1AF — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) October 8, 2023

Jones needed help along the sideline, so it’s little wonder Barkley stood up for his signal-caller against any boo birds. The fortunes of both players, and by extension those of the Giants, have been inextricably linked since Jones joined Barkley as the sixth player taken in the 2019 NFL draft.

Barkley helped Jones enjoy a banner season in 2022, and how the Giants are missing the Pro-Bowl running back’s talents and leadership on the field.

Giants Need Barkley Healthy Again

Jones is thought to be okay after facing the Dolphins, but Barkley’s return will more likely turn around the Giants’ fortunes. He hasn’t played since Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, the only game the Giants have won this season, a victory secured largely thanks to Barkley’s 92 total yards and two touchdowns.

Defenses have a tough task stopping the Giants when Barkley is in the lineup. The attention paid to No. 26 opens up the play-action passing game for Jones and his receivers.

It’s a formula that worked wonders last season, when Jones amassed 941 yards from 141 attempts off of play action, per Pro Football Reference. Without Barkley, there’s no guessing game between run and pass, letting defenses know they can simply tee off on Jones.

The quarterback needs better protection on the field, while the Giants as a whole need the unity and leadership Barkley is trying to promote.