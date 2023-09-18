Giants’ Saquon Barkley Status Revealed After Ankle Injury vs. Cardinals

He isn’t expected to be out long term, but Saquon Barkley‘s status has been described as “week-to-week” after the New York Giants’ star running back injured is ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

In the short-term, Barkley won’t be available to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

#Giants RB Saquon Barkley has a sprained ankle, source said after tests today. He’ll be out Thursday and considered week-to-week. https://t.co/j2kVbascHG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2023

Not having their most dynamic playmaker available for a road trip to face arguably the strongest team in the NFC, is bad news for the Giants. Yet, there must have been more than a few sighs of relief Barkley hasn’t been ruled out for a significant amount of time. Especially after he two-time Pro Bowler proved his value by powering the Giants’ comeback from 20-0 down to beat the Cards 31-28.

Barkley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while also chipping in with six catches for 29 yards and another score. No. 26 was also key to the play-action passing game that helped quarterback Daniel Jones dissect the Cardinals.

While being diagnosed with a “low-ankle sprain” is relatively good news for Barkley and the Giants, Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo pointed out the player “missed four games in 2021 with a low ankle.”

A low-ankle sprain instead of a high-ankle is good news, though Barkley missed four games in 2021 with a low ankle. Sounds like this could be another multi-game absence for the #Giants’ RB. https://t.co/NpwzKvGUpS — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 18, 2023

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will hope Barkley isn’t sidelined for as long this time. Both know there isn’t another game-changing running back on the roster.

