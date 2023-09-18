Go Ad-Free
Giants’ Saquon Barkley Status Revealed After Ankle Injury vs. Cardinals

Saquon Barkley

Getty Saquon Barkley's status has been updated after the New York Giants' running back suffered an ankle injury vs. the Arizona Cardinals.

He isn’t expected to be out long term, but Saquon Barkley‘s status has been described as “week-to-week” after the New York Giants’ star running back injured is ankle against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2.

In the short-term, Barkley won’t be available to face the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Not having their most dynamic playmaker available for a road trip to face arguably the strongest team in the NFC, is bad news for the Giants. Yet, there must have been more than a few sighs of relief Barkley hasn’t been ruled out for a significant amount of time. Especially after he two-time Pro Bowler proved his value by powering the Giants’ comeback from 20-0 down to beat the Cards 31-28.

Barkley rushed for 63 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while also chipping in with six catches for 29 yards and another score. No. 26 was also key to the play-action passing game that helped quarterback Daniel Jones dissect the Cardinals.

While being diagnosed with a “low-ankle sprain” is relatively good news for Barkley and the Giants, Rapoport’s colleague Mike Garafolo pointed out the player “missed four games in 2021 with a low ankle.”

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will hope Barkley isn’t sidelined for as long this time. Both know there isn’t another game-changing running back on the roster.

