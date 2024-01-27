Saquon Barkley Urged to Join NFC East Rival and ‘Run It Up’ on Giants

Cole Beasley apparently hasn’t forgotten not getting off the practice squad for the New York Giants. He’s given Saquon Barkley some advice, namely to join NFC East rivals the Dallas Cowboys in 2024 NFL free agency.

Beasley took to X to prompt Barkley that “Getting to run it up on your old team who disrespected you is rejuvenating. lol.”

@saquon I need you to go to Dallas. Getting to run it up on your old team who disrespected you is rejuvenating. lol — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) January 26, 2024

The message even elicited a response from Barkley. Big Blue’s two-time Pro-Bowl running back responded, “miss my dawg.”

😂😂😂 miss my dawg ✊🏾 — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 26, 2024

Barkley might have been amused, but Giants fans should hope No. 26 doesn’t suit up for the Cowboys next season. There’s a chance since he’s a free agent who still wants a new long-term contract from the Giants but sounds increasingly resigned to the likelihood he won’t get a deal.

The Giants have options, but Barkley doesn’t want the franchise tag to be one of them. Ideally, Barkley and the Giants will avoid the drama of last offseason, when general manager Joe Schoen opted to pay quarterback Daniel Jones instead.

Schoen’s decision followed the consensus of how the modern NFL values running backs. Yet, the move didn’t find favor with every member of the Giants.

Outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux believes Barkley should have been paid first. If the feeling is shared by the player himself, Barkley won’t feel too uncomfortable about following Beasley’s advice.

Saquon Barkley Sounds Ready to Move

He wouldn’t like it, but Barkley is open to the possibility he’ll leave the Giants this offseason. The 26-year-old told Complex.com’s Zion Olojede how leaving the Giants “never crossed my mind until last year after I got tagged. Up until that moment, I really believe that I was gonna finish my career as a New York Giant. You know, that was a goal of mine.”

Barkley concluded, “So could I see myself in another uniform? Yeah, it’s possible.”

If Barkley leaves, the Giants lose their most dynamic player on offense. He finished just 38 yards shy of another 1,000-yard rushing season, despite missing three games through injury.

Barkley still averaged 1.8 yards after contact per carry and rushed for 51 first downs, per Pro Football Reference. He also produced seven runs of 20-plus yards, including this 36-yarder against the Washington Commanders in Week 11, highlighted by Bobby Skinner of Talkin’ Giants.

Giants get over 0 yards rushing with a 36 yard Saquon Barkley run pic.twitter.com/oIBhit93fJ — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) November 19, 2023

Add in 98 receptions the last two seasons, and Barkley remains the fulcrum for both phases of the Giants’ offense. That’s ample reason for a franchise projected by Spotrac.com to have $27,796,449 worth of space under the salary cap to find a way to keep Barkley for the long haul.

Paying up is better than the alternative.

Cole Beasley’s Cowboys Suggestion Can Become a Reality for Giants

Barkley showcasing his talents for another team in the NFC East is more than just an uncomfortable game of what if? for the Giants. It’s a legitimate possibility.

Both the Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have already been mentioned as potential suitors. Meanwhile, Skinner thinks the Commanders are a “more likely” destination.

The Giants could avoid both by tagging Barkley then trading him outside the division. That would require some careful manipulation from Schoen, who struggled to get things right with the player a year ago.

Barkley staged something of a holdout last July. Another protracted round of negotiations will likely only further alienate Barkley and increase the risk the Giants spend at least two games next season trying to stop him.