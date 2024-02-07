Giants Can Replace Saquon Barkley With Eagles’ RB in Free Agency

Losing Saquon Barkley is more than just a nightmare scenario for the New York Giants in 2024. It’s a legitimate possibility, with Barkley ticketed for free agency and wanting no part of another franchise tag. The Giants could be content to let their lead workhorse walk if they swiped D’Andre Swift from NFC East rivals the Philadelphia Eagles.

That’s the move proposed by Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus. He believes Swift makes sense as an alternative to Barkley because the former “showed growth in 2023, hitting the designed hole and not trying to bounce outside too often — an area Barkley has similarly improved in over the years — and offers pass-catching ability, as well.”

Spielberger included PFF statistics to show Swift forced 0.2 missed tackles per rushing attempt. The 35th player taken in the 2020 NFL draft also averaged 2.63 yards after contact on the ground.

Swift became a force running behind a powerful Eagles’ offensive line. The Giants don’t have anywhere near the same strength in the trenches, but Swift’s speed and versatility should appeal if Barkley leaves town.

D’Andre Swift Has Qualities Giants Should Like

Momentum can help any free agent cash in on the veteran market. Swift is no exception, riding a wave of momentum after the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career.

His average of five yards per carry should appeal to the Giants. Big Blue mustered 4.1 yards per attempt as a team, with Barkley averaging 3.9 yards per rush.

Struggles along the O-line hardly did Barkley any favors. He rarely got to run through any holes like the one Swift exploited to gash the Buffalo Bills for 36 yards on a play highlighted by “Eagle Eye in the Sky Podcast” host Fran Duffy.

This 36-yard run from D'Andre Swift was really something. Execution up front here was a thing of beauty from all involved #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5ShPDaCl8C — Fran Duffy (@EaglesXOs) November 28, 2023

Swift’s one-cut-and-go explosiveness would add a big-play dimension missing from the Giants’ ground game this season. He’d have a chance to replicate plays like this running behind Pro-Bowl left tackle Andrew Thomas.

Ideally, the Giants would get to pair Swift with Barkley and form a two-pronged rushing attack sure to ease the pressure on quarterback Daniel Jones. Unfortunately, a Barkley and Swift double act seems less likely than the Giants having to choose either or to lead their backfield.

Saquon Barkley Appears Destined for Giants Exit

Barkley’s time at MetLife Stadium seems all but up. Neither he nor the Giants are likely to welcome a repeat of last offseason’s saga.

It was general manager Joe Schoen who opted to pay Jones ahead of Barkley. The latter was left to settle for a reworked version of the tag.

Barkley is in no mood to be tagged again, making him a strong candidate to enter the market. He’s already being touted for other teams, including an AFC West franchise welcoming a high-profile head coach back to the NFL.

The 27-year-old told ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, “I’ve said that I want to be a Giant for a very long time, but I understand the business.”

Here’s my full interview with Saquon Barkley earlier this week. Talked about his future and tonight he’s participating in the P&G Battle of the Paddles on ⁦@overtime⁩ YouTube channel.https://t.co/L68pDpEdFT — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) February 7, 2024

Barkley made a telling admission that he’s “at peace” with whatever happens this year. It’s a tacit acknowledgement No. 26 is facing the reality, harsh or otherwise, of his situation.

If Schoen can secure a proven RB1 like Swift for cheaper, Barkley will soon be getting used to life on another team.