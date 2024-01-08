Saquon Barkley Fires Warning to Giants About Franchise Tag, Free Agency

He’s facing an uncertain future for the second offseason in a row, but Saquon Barkley doesn’t want a repeat of 2023. The two-time Pro-Bowl running back told the New York Giants if they’re going to use the franchise tag this year, do it quickly or release him.

Barkley made his feelings clear after Week 18’s 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. He revealed he won’t participate in an exit interview with the Giants, leaving the ball in the court of the team to reach out, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Leonard also relayed Barkley’s pointed comments about the tag: “They did it last year. So I’m numb to it. I don’t have any feelings toward that at all. If you’re gonna do it, just don’t wait until March 5. Just get it over with. If not, let me go. Simple.”

Saquon Barkley said he won’t be going up for an individual exit interview today. He said the Giants know how to reach him. Asked about the franchise tag, Barkley says: “They did it last year. So I’m numb to it. I don’t have any feelings toward that at all. If you’re gonna do it,… pic.twitter.com/508Ya6AMAg — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 8, 2024

It already sounds as though Barkely is at peace with the possibility of moving on from the Giants in the coming months. His departure would be a blow since he’s still one of the NFL’s premier players at his position and the most talented skill player on the Giants’ offense.

Saquon Barkley’s Right to Set Boundaries for Latest Saga About Giants Future

Barkley’s right to put the Giants on the clock, considering how long the issue about his future dragged on last offseason. He was still in limbo after the first and second waves of free agency, waiting while the Giants opted instead to pay quarterback Daniel Jones.

General manager Joe Schoen eventually handed Barkley a reworked one-year deal in July. The new contract was essentially a slightly more lucrative version of the franchise tag.

Worryingly, Schoen admitted on Monday, January 8 the tag is “a tool we have at our disposal.” The GM also said the possibility of using the tag “wasn’t taken out of” the contract Barkley signed last summer.

Play

Wanting to avoid another round of contractual semantics is only natural for Barkley. So is his desire for clarity from the Giants as soon as possible.

The 26-year-old recently called for straight talk during his exit interview. Barkley now shunning the interview process completely, is hardly a good omen for his chances of remaining with the Giants.

As Leonard pointed out on Sunday, January 7, Barkley was “far from sentimental” when asked about the possibility of Week 18’s win being his last game for Big Blue.

Saquon Barkley far from sentimental when asked about today possibly being his final game as a Giant pic.twitter.com/qtNOxYcv4Z — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 8, 2024

Alienating Barkley this early in the process is a curious move by the Giants. He’s still been a force, even in a down season defined by injuries and mediocrity at the quarterback position.

Giants Rebuild Gets Tougher Without Barkley

The Giants need a rebuild after a 6-11 campaign, but the process will surely be tougher without Barkley. He remained effective even while Jones, Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito all toiled at football’s most important position.

Barkley rushed for 962 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, six on the ground and four as a receiver. The numbers show he remained the focal point of the offense, no matter who was playing quarterback.

His enduring status as the Giants’ go-to weapon means letting Barkley go is a major risk, even in the modern NFL that devalues running backs. Fixing a pedestrian passing game remains the priority for head coach Brian Daboll, but he has to know the Giants ultimately go as far as Barkley can take them.

If those in the front office at MetLife Stadium don’t agree, Barkley will have no shortage of suitors on the free-agent market.