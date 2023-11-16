Saquon Barkley Gives Blunt Answer to Question About Giants Future

He’s not thinking about a new contract, but Saquon Barkley knows loyalty will have nothing to do with whether he gets a deal from the New York Giants or another NFL team.

The two-time Pro Bowl running back was blunt when asked if taking on a big workload for the struggling Giants will help his chances of getting paid. Barkley said, “Loyalty means nothing. Loyalty, that don’t mean nothing. No matter how loyal, no matter how committed you are, it’s a business at the end of the day. That is something that I have learned,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Saquon Barkley is asked if NFL teams will see his heavy workload during the Giants' quarterback issues as "loyalty": "Loyalty means nothing. No matter how loyal or committed you are, it's a business at the end of the day – that's something I've learned." pic.twitter.com/z6r1WWW5AW — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) November 16, 2023

He might be doing his best “not to think about” what comes next, but Barkley’s future will be a major talking point this offseason. He’s slated to hit 2024 free agency after the Giants opted not give him a long-term contract last offseason.

Big Blue instead agreed to pay quarterback Daniel Jones $160 million over four years. The decision looked increasingly suspect while Jones floundered before tearing his ACL against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9.

Barkley, by contrast, remains the most effective playmaker for a Giants offense that’s still worryingly one-dimensional. If the Giants still don’t recognize Barkley’s value, it’s likely another team will next March.

Saquon Barkley Likely Still Stung By Franchise Tag

Barkley was a case study for why the running back position looked completely devalued before this season. The Giants slapped him with the franchise tag, rather than paying him for the long haul, despite No. 26 logging career-highs for carries (295), rushing yards (1,312) and first downs (62), to go with tying for the team lead with 57 receptions.

He was a true workhorse who powered the Giants’ surprising run to the playoffs. Although general manager Joe Schoen adjusted the tag into a more lucrative one-year deal, he still thought it better to reward Jones, a quarterback coming off his first solid season in the pros.

A new contract and several new receivers didn’t translate into a leap forward from Jomes. Barkley remains the focal point of this offense, and every defense knows he’s the player to stop.

The Cowboys knew it when they held Barkley to 1 yard on seven first-half carries at AT&T Stadium in Week 10. He’ll continue seeing eight-man fronts while undrafted quarterback Tommy DeVito fills in for Jones.

Barkley’s chances of still making plays aren’t helped by players around him struggling. The Giants’ ineptitude was summed up by this botched ‘Wildcat’ run against the Cowboys, highlighted by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

This play from Sunday really sums up the Giants offense this year. Sloppy and head-scratching, with an offensive lineman facing the wrong way and stopping his RB from scoring. pic.twitter.com/EJnFCSbZXx — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 15, 2023

He’s getting next-to no help, but Barkley is still conducting himself like a player the Giants should be planning to retain beyond this season.

Giants, Daniel Jones Still Need Saquon Barkley

Jones’ future cap hits mean he’s likely to stay beyond this year, but the signal-caller will still need Barkley in the backfield. The presence of a game-breaking runner was the main reason Jones thrived in 2022.

He amassed a career-best 984 yards off play-action passes, per Pro Football Reference. Jones, head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka all knew how to take full advantage of the attention paid to Barkely.

As much as his impact on the field, the Giants also need Barkley because of the way he carries himself as a leader. It’s something wide receiver Sterling Shepard explained to “Talkin’ Ball” podcast host Pat Leonard: “The man has handled it like a true pro. There’s been times where other guys don’t know how he’s handling it that way. But that’s just what type of guy Saquon is.”

Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on Saquon Barkley’s leadership in a tough year via The Talkin’ Ball with Pat Leonard podcast: “The man has handled it like a true pro. There’s been times where other guys don’t know how he’s handling it that way. But that’s just what type of guy… pic.twitter.com/1haqDklYdL — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 14, 2023

Shepard’s description of Barkley as the “ultimate teammate” is telling. It speaks to value that extends beyond the field.

The Giants have to know replacing Barkley will be far from easy. Schoen and Daboll have received ample proof since they took over that the Giants only go as far as No. 26 can take them.

It’s time for the Giants to correct their mistake and work out a way to compensate Barkley properly.