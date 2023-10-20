Saquon Barkley Gives Emphatic Response to Giants Trade Question

Trade speculation is bound to be fraught for a 1-5 New York Giants team ahead of the deadline on Tuesday, October 31. Fortunately, Saquon Barkley isn’t interested in being dealt to another NFL team.

When asked about the possibility he might be traded, Barkley responded, “I’ve been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be… everyone knows I don’t want to get traded,” per SNY.tv’s Giants Videos.

Saquon Barkley was asked about the looming trade deadline: "I've been public and vocal about how I feel about this organization and where I want to be… everyone knows I don't want to get traded." pic.twitter.com/aR1y7XI8ka — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 19, 2023

Barkley reaffirming his commitment is timely for a struggling Giants team. His return mustered at least some life from a sputtering offense during the 14-9 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

The Giants are only going to go as far as their two-time Pro-Bowl running back can take them this season. Ironically, Barkley’s obvious value is why he makes a good trade chip, a possibility unlikely to go away after the Giants opted against agreeing a long-term contract in the offseason.

Saquon Barkley’s An Obvious Trade Asset

If the Giants were to start thinking about next season, Barkley would fetch the most resources for a rebuild. He’s a proven commodity with three 1,000-yard rushing seasons on his CV.

Barkley offered a reminder of his enduring skills by gashing the Bills for 33 yards in the fourth quarter.

Saquon 😤 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/dtj9MtwwoO — New York Giants (@Giants) October 16, 2023

Finishing with 93 yards on the night meant Barkley became “the seventh player with at least 1,000 carries in a Giants uniform,” per Michael Eisen of Giants.com. Barkley joins franchise greats like Rodney Hampton, Tiki Barber and Joe Morris on the list.

Plays and numbers like these are why teams around the league will likely want to check on Barkley’s availability ahead of this year’s deadline. There have been more than a few scenarios mooted, including Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler outlining a scenario involving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Another proposal was put forward by ex-Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark. He told ESPN’s Get Up how the Bills could use Barkley to help out All-Pro quarterback Josh Allen.

.@Realrclark25 wants to see Saquon traded to the Bills 👀 pic.twitter.com/pS6fOu0WWT — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) October 20, 2023

The same reasons these trades make sense for the Bucs and the Bills are the same reasons why the Giants need to keep Barkley. They are also why it’s necessary to second-guess the decision not to pay him months ago.

Paying Daniel Jones Ahead of Saquon Barkley a Suspect Call

Choosing to give quarterback Daniel Jones a four-year contract worth $160 million, while initially using the franchise tag for Barkley looks an increasingly suspect call. Jones has struggled mightily to protect the football and make quick reads behind a dire offensive line.

By contrast, many of the same struggling linemen played with more authority with Barkley back in the lineup. A good example of the difference Barkley made in others came on this run highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View. He focused on solid blocks by right tackle Evan Neal and guard Marcus McKethan.

Marcus McKethan and Evan Neal on front side COMBO of GH-counter pic.twitter.com/gSndhzEONd — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) October 16, 2023

The Giants operate better with Barkley on the field and at full speed. It’s why he deserved more than the restructured one-year deal worth $11 million he got from the front office.

All that contract did was kick the question of Barkley’s future further down the road. General manager Joe Schoen could end the questions by dealing Barkley now for draft help next year.

Yet, it’s still a better idea to find a way to secure Barkley for the long term.