Saquon Barkley Reveals Trade Conversation with Giants Before Win vs. Commanders

The New York Giants have told Saquon Barkley what their plans are for him ahead of the 2023 NFL trade deadline. Barkley revealed all to reporters, including updating his injury status, after helping the Giants beat the Washington Commanders 14-7 at MetLife Stadium in Week 7.

General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll met the two-time Pro-Bowl running back ahead of Week 7 and “communicated Giants intention to keep him,” per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Saquon Barkley said there was a convo this week between him, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen where they communicated #Giants intention to keep him. Then he quipped about his fumble, ‘If we wouldve lost that game, they (the fan base) would’ve shipped my ass out of here’ https://t.co/bEjn8n7ksy — Ryan Dunleavy (@rydunleavy) October 22, 2023

Dunleavy also included an update from NFL Newtork’s Mike Garafolo, who who reported earlier on Sunday, October 22 how the Giants aren’t planning to deal Barkley before the Halloween deadline.

Barkley’s tongue-in-cheek remarks about his potentially costly fumble against the Commanders offered a light note to some seriously good news for the Giants. Keeping Barkley means retaining the best player on the team, status he helped underline with a productive day against Washington that included a 32-yard catch and run for a touchdown.

Almost equally good news came from Barkley confirming the extent of an elbow problem suffered against the Giants’ vanquished NFC East rivals.

Saquon Barkley Trade Talk Going Quiet at Perfect Time

Trade speculation had been building around Barkley. The player himself has made it clear he doesn’t want to move, so revelations Daboll and Schoen feel the same way provide a major boost for a 2-5 Giants team.

A stuttering start to the season naturally had people thinking Schoen would look to deal talent and accrue some draft capital for next year’s rebuild. Barkley was the obvious candidate given his production, but also because Schoen opted to pay quarterback Daniel Jones instead this year.

Jones got $160 million over four years, while Barkley had to settle for a restructured version of the franchise tag. It means the gifted runner is a pending free agent, but Schoen is doing the right thing to at least keep Barkley for now.

No. 26 proved his enduring value on this scoring play against the Commanders.

Contributions like this have made life easier for Jones’ backup Tyrod Taylor. The latter hasn’t had to beat defenses forced to focus primarily on Barkley, while Jones continues to be out with a neck injury.

Barkley returned to the lineup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 and promptly amassed 93 yards on 24 carries. He added to those numbers with 77 yards on the ground and 41 through the air against Washington.

A healthy Barkley will be key to the Giants rescuing a season that began in disastrous fashion. Fortunately, the 26-year-old is proving durable enough to handle the workload and absorb the ensuing punishment.

Saquon Barkley Reveals Extent of Elbow Injury

You could forgive the Giants for getting more than a little worried when Barkley appeared to favor his elbow against the Commanders. He admitted he’d “hyperextended his left elbow but he’ll be alright,” per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Saquon Barkley says he hyperextended his left elbow but he’ll be alright #Giants — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) October 22, 2023

The issue became apparent when Barkley lost a fumble in the third quarter. It was forced by Commanders’ defensive tackle Daron Payne, but Barkley wouldn’t blame a sore elbow for his lapse in ball security, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Barkley’s giveaway didn’t prove fatal, so the Giants can focus on the positives. The biggest being having their most dynamic playmaker available for the rest of this season.