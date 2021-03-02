Giants an Obvious Destination for Soon-to-Be Released Super Bowl Champ

Kyle Van Noy, a prized free-agent addition for the Miami Dolphins just one year ago, is once again up for grabs. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo and ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe, the Dolphins have informed the veteran linebacker that he will be released (although the team will apparently look to trade him first) – a decision that clearly didn’t sit well with the two-time Super Bowl champion.

“I am surprised and disappointed in their decision,” Van Noy claimed in a statement, via Garafolo. “As a captain, I gave my all to the team. I fought through a painful hip injury during the season, including spending a night in the hospital after a game. I was brought there to be a leader and I know my teammates looked up to and respected me. I am looking forward to making an impact on my next team, on and off the field.”

Speaking of Van Noy’s next team, how does a reunion between him and New York Giants head coach Joe Judge sound?

Kyle Van Noy & the Giants Have Been Linked Before

As Van Noy alluded to in his statement, the soon-to-be 30-year-old battled injuries in his first and only season in South Beach, yet that’s not to say he wasn’t productive. Inked to a four-year, $51 million deal last March, Van Noy notched a career-high 10 quarterback hits to go along with 69 total tackles and 6.0 sacks in 14 game appearances (13 starts) for the ‘Phins in 2020. Furthermore, his 28 pressures on the season ranked third amongst non-defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus.

Prior to Van Noy following former Patriots defensive play-caller Brian Flores to Miami, many linked the versatile defender to a different former Patriots assistant, current Giants head coach Joe Judge.

Van Noy added to that fuel with a boisterous “Go Giants!” chant and a stamp of approval for Judge on The Pat McAfee Show last February.

“He’s a ball of energy,” Van Noy said of Judge. “If he can take the energy he has and consistently, each and every day, line it up with that positive energy and not go, ‘Woo woo,’ all over the place, I think they’re going to be really, really good because he’s a really good coach. He loves football.” Van Noy then added, “That’s not me selling him, that’s just straight fact. He loves football.”

It’s clear that Van Noy is fond of the head man in New York. Yet, the question remains, would the veteran be a fit in the Giants, schematically and financially? The short answer is most likely yes.

What Van Noy Could Bring to the Giants

I’m the last person to advocate for splurging on older players, especially in New York’s current cap situation. Thing is, the chances of Van Noy landing a deal remotely close to the one he inked just 12 months ago is fairly unlikely. If he can be had for a reasonable price, his veteran presence, championship pedigree and versatility make him a reasonable buy for the Giants.

Van Noy may be best described as a “jack of all trades, master of none.” While that type of skillset may not be ideal in every defensive scheme, it would fit like a glove in Patrick Graham’s multi-look approach. The veteran has the ability to rush the passer, defend the run and drop into coverage, all at a formidable rate.

Whether it’s to help supplement for the potential lost production of Leonard Williams, to serve as an upgrade as a stand-up linebacker next to Blake Martinez, or to simply add to New York’s current roster construction, Van Noy is an ideal add at the right price.

