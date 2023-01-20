The New York Giants danced in a huddle at their practice facility on January 19 as they head into Saturday night’s NFC divisional playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, sports personality Stephen A. Smith says not so fast to the Giants dancing— he was on ESPN’s First Take on January 20 and didn’t waste any time in saying the Eagles will have their way with the Giants.

“Giants don’t stand a chance,” Smith said confidently. “It’s a wrap. … Season ends tomorrow night.”

Play

Video Video related to stephen a. smith sounds off on giants ahead of eagles showdown 2023-01-20T13:30:04-05:00

Smith said that in response to ex-NFL player now-analyst Bart Scott, who believes that Daniel Jones will “shine” more than Jalen Hurts as the latter’s health is in question after missing two games in December due to a sprained throwing shoulder.

Hurts returned from his injury to start in the Eagles’ Week 18 win over the Giants. He was used conservatively as the team then had the luxury of resting him for a week due to being the No. 1 seed.

After Smith’s strong comments on the contest, he took his prediction back, only to say that the “only chance” the Giants have is if Hurts isn’t healthy in the playoff contest.

Still, the Eagles officially left Hurts off of the injury report on January 18, meaning he’s ready to go for the playoff game on January 21.

Hurts was an MVP candidate before the injury, posting 35 total touchdowns and only six interceptions in 15 games.

Giants Clear Underdogs vs. Eagles

The Giants are coming off an upset Super Wild Card Weekend win over the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Brian Daboll is one of the top candidates for Coach of the Year and Jones is turning into a franchise quarterback before everyone’s eyes.

Yet, the Giants are overwhelming 7.5-point underdogs to an Eagles team that finished 14-3 in the NFC Conference. Philadelphia won both regular-season matchups against New York, 48-22 in Week 14 and 22-16 in Week 18. In the blowout victory, the Eagles rushed for 253 yards and scored the most points ever against the Giants on the road.

On both sides of the ball, the Eagles are a tough out. They had four players finish the season with 10-plus sacks, with Haason Reddick leading the team with 16. Defenses also have to worry about Philadelphia’s offensive playmakers such as A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith as both posted over 1,000 receiving yards.

It’ll be a tall task for Saquon Barkley and the Giants to beat the Eagles, but New York is coming into the matchup as a healthy group, similar to how they entered their Vikings matchup.

Giants’ Leonard Williams Reveals Task at Hand

The Giants were without defensive lineman Leonard Williams for five games, and two of those games were against the Eagles, who averaged 194 rushing yards against New York.

Williams recognizes that the Giants have to do their job in the defensive trenches, in order for them to stand a chance against the Eagles’ ground game.

“The defensive line always takes the [responsibility] for everything,” Williams told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “Whether we’re not getting enough pressure on the quarterback, whether we’re not stopping the run, we’re going to put it on our backs. That obviously is not going to be enough going into this playoff game if we allow them to do that again. Our goal this week is to try to make them one-dimensional and stop the run as early as possible.”

Williams and the defensive line will have to worry about Hurts and top running back Miles Sanders, who ran for 1,269 as he enters a contract year.