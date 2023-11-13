Stephen A. Smith Shreds Giants in Viral Post After Cowboys Blowout

With the entire NFL world watching in Week 10, the New York Giants let the Dallas Cowboys run up the score on them once again, falling 49-17 to the long-time division rival.

Big Blue took their licks on social media after the game, as you might expect, but one of the most popular insults came via Stephen A. Smith.

The @NFL has to be shamed into keeping the @Giants off of National TV! This team is just a disaster. They ARE the swamp in East Rutherford NJ. They don’t even look qualified to be an NFL team.#GoodLord — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 12, 2023

Smith’s post already has over 5K likes in five hours’ times.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Has to Keep This Team Respectable Over Final Half of 2023 Season

Few expected the Giants to win this game in Week 10, but no one wants to see their team get embarrassed. Smith’s post is the definition of embarrassment for this proud organization in Dallas, and that’s the unacceptable part of this defeat.

NYG head coach Brian Daboll has followed a tremendous year one with an abysmal year two. His job does not appear to be in jeopardy at this time, but he and the coaching staff must keep this team from totally collapsing going forward.

Although Daboll kept his composure after the loss, he didn’t have too many answers for fans.

“Not the results we wanted,” he said to begin his postgame press conference. “I thought we fought in the second half but obviously, a lot to work on, a lot to be better at. So, give credit to Dallas, they played one heck of a game.”

Later, when asked if the blowout was demoralizing, Daboll responded that “every loss is demoralizing.”

He didn’t have much to say about the 640 yards of total offense that the Giants defense allowed either. “They did a better job than we did,” Daboll replied.

It’s been a buttoned-up act from the Giants HC all year — which is somewhat commendable, given the adversity this team has faced week after week. Having said that, coach speak is only tolerated so long in a city like New York.

Eventually, fans need answers. And it’s Daboll’s job to start finding some.

Giants QB Tommy DeVito on Cowboys Outcome: ‘Something’s Got to Change, We Just Got to Be Better’

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito finished with just 86 yards passing in his first NFL start. That final stat line did include two touchdowns and 41 yards rushing, but it paled in comparison to Dak Prescott and the opposition.

“It’s tough,” the undrafted rookie stated after the game. “You put a lot into the week, a lot into the preparation — practices, meetings, time with your teammates. Obviously, that’s not the outcome we want but something’s got to change, we just got to be better.”

To his credit, DeVito wasn’t looking for any sympathy.

“I won’t feel sorry for myself,” he told the media. “You get put in any situation, the job is to get out of it.” DeVito concluded that the offense has to “get more first downs.”

That is one simple way to look at it. Dallas finished the outing with 32 first downs, converting six-of-12 third downs and one-of-two fourth downs. The Giants only produced 16 first downs, on the other hand, going 0-for-12 on third downs despite converting two-of-three fourths.

Minor mistakes add up in a sport like football. If DeVito and the Giants offense can clean up the little things in Week 11, they might be able to put together a better performance against the Washington Commanders.