Giants QB Tommy DeVito, Mom Star in Viral Promo Ahead of Eagles Week

Tommy DeVito has not shied away from his national image since taking over as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback in 2023.

On December 21, he filed new official trademarks for the nicknames “Tommy Cutlets” and the “Passing Paisano.” He’s also signed official partnership deals with Italian American brands like Rao’s Homemade, as well as global companies like Dunkin’ Donuts.

Ahead of Week 16 versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Day, DeVito’s marketing agency Maxx MGMT even released a new promo starring the NYG quarterback and his mother.

In the advertisement, Mrs. DeVito and her son cook up some chicken cutlets together from the comfort of their home, topping them with Rao’s Homemade sauce. Alexandra DeVito even rocks a “Rao’s Homemade” outfit throughout the video.

“It’s been a wild few weeks, and now we’re able to enjoy our family together and enjoy Rao’s Homemade,” Alexandra voices toward the end of the promo. The ad finishes with Tommy DeVito spilling some food on himself as he sits down to take a bite — and his mom telling him she’ll do the laundry tomorrow.

Of course, this little joke plays into the November interview where the Giants QB revealed that he still lives with his parents and has his mother help with such tasks.

The commercial has since gone viral with over one million views on X, shared by Jeff Eisenband among others.

Giants HC Brian Daboll Comments on Tommy DeVito’s No-Interception Streak

During a Week 16 one-on-one interview with Giants.com Senior Writer/Editor Michael Eisen, Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll was asked about DeVito’s no-interception streak spanning back to Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I don’t want to mention the number for fear of jinxing him, but Tommy DeVito has a pretty long streak without throwing an interception. Is that one of the impressive things for a young quarterback, that he doesn’t put the ball in harm’s way?” Eisen pondered.

Daboll’s response read: “That’s an important part of playing that position. You touch it on every play and making sure that we’re possessing the ball is a critical component to playing that position.”

“He’s done a good job with it,” the HC continued. “There’s always risk and reward to every play. So, making the right decision, whether that’s to throw it vertical, to throw it intermediate, to throw it short. That’s what we’re working on with him.”

During a follow-up question, Eisen wondered whether “consistently throwing the ball to the right spot” is one of the more challenging aspects of the quarterback position in Daboll’s experience scouting and developing signal-callers.

“Well, there’s a lot of things that go into playing quarterback,” he answered. “You place a high premium on taking care of the ball and to possess it to give you an opportunity to move it down the field. There’s a lot of things that go into play with that, not just the quarterback. It’s the receivers being where they’re supposed to be, the line protecting, the running back making sure he knows where the blitz pickup is.”

Daboll concluded that “it’s a collective effort,” adding that the Giants do “put a high emphasis” on ball safety and turnovers.

‘Communication Up Front’ Labeled as Major Giants Key to Victory vs. Eagles

Giants.com Managing Editor Dan Salomone also posted his “keys to victory” versus the Eagles in Week 16. One involved DeVito and the NYG offensive line.

He headlined the subsection, “Communication Up Front.”

Explaining: “The 2023 Giants hold the unenviable distinction as the first team to have multiple players take 30+ sacks in the same season. With seven last week against the [New Orleans] Saints, Tommy DeVito’s number grew to 35 sacks in seven games.”

“While the Eagles aren’t on their historic pace like a year ago, their deep and talented front always has the potential to make it a long day for opposing offenses,” Salomone noted.

Keeping the Eagles pass rushers at bay will be a crucial factor if the Giants aim to upset Philadelphia on Christmas Day.