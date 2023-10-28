Giants Trade Suggestion Sends Failed Signing Back to Old Team

Even if the New York Giants win in Week 8, there are still a couple of players that they could part with via trade — like failed wide receiver signing Parris Campbell.

Campbell isn’t really a part of the offense right now anyway, with just four offensive snaps in Week 7 and only 16 the previous outing according to Pro Football Focus. If they can get something back for him, they should, and Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox had a win-win trade suggestion on October 27.

“The Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to bring back Mecole Hardman was logical given their need for receiver depth,” Knox began. “The Indianapolis Colts should take a page out of Kansas City’s book and swing a deal for former Colts wideout Parris Campbell.”

If Indy came calling, Big Blue would likely oblige — and Knox explained why this could be a win-win trade for both franchises.

Colts Need WR Depth While Giants Should Continue to Prioritize Youth

The Giants have already begun prioritizing the youth at wide receiver, and that all plays into the idea of the franchise trading away Campbell.

“Campbell hauled in 63 passes for 623 yards and three touchdowns last season before inking a one-year, $4.7 million deal with the New York Giants in free agency,” Knox noted. “However, his snap count has plummeted in recent weeks, and he hasn’t recorded a catch in New York’s last two games.”

On the flip side, he wrote: “The Colts have a solid receiving tandem in Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Josh Downs… However, Indy ranks only 13th in net yards per pass attempt.”

Knox also pointed out that Indianapolis is still very much in the playoff conversation with a 3-4 record, “formidable running back tandem” and Gardner Minshew II at the helm.

“While Campbell isn’t familiar with the current coaching staff, he knows the Colts and their personnel well,” the Bleacher Report analyst concluded.

It’s time for the Giants to help make this Campbell trade reunion happen before the deadline.

Giants Rookie WR Jalin Hyatt Relishes Second Opportunity vs. Sauce Gardner, Jets

New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner has cleared concussion protocol and will play versus the Giants.

The NYG player most happy to hear that? Rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

“These are the opportunities that you want,” Hyatt told reporters ahead of Week 8 (via The Athletic). “When you go against elite corners, especially like him, those are opportunities you’ve got to take advantage of. That’s how you get your name out there.”

Gardner and Hyatt matched up once before during the preseason. After a pass breakup downfield, NFL Films captured audio of the Jets CB trash talking the wideout.

“Boy! You with the bigs!” Gardner taunted. “F*** is you talking about, man?! The f*** is he doing?”

“I didn’t hear him on the field because he said it running away,” Hyatt stated on October 27. “Then I heard it on social media on Hard Knocks. We’re competitors at the end of the day, so I know he’s going to talk.”

“Obviously, he’s a great player,” the rookie added. “I’ve just got to go out there and do my job.”

In the end, Hyatt concluded that the encore — a full game rather than a few plays — is “going to be a good one” between the pair of young talents. “These are the matchups that you want and I can’t wait for it,” he voiced.

Hyatt has nine receptions for 195 yards as a rookie. He has yet to score his first touchdown and has been targeted 14 times over his first seven appearances.