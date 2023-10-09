Giants Called Out for ‘Curious’ Roster Cut Turned ‘Crippling Disaster’

The New York Giants have huge problem on offense right now and it all stems from the blocking unit. After all, they say football is won and lost in the trenches and Big Blue is currently getting manhandled in that regard.

“QB Daniel Jones [was] pressured on 44% of dropbacks [in Week 5],” ESPN beat reporter Jordan Raanan relayed on October 9. “[Jones] has been pressured 81 times this season, 3rd-most by any player through 5 games since ESPN began tracking pressures in 2009.” The Giants 18 sacks allowed over last 2 games is also the “most by any team in 2-game span since ‘86 [Philadelphia] Eagles.”

Obviously, injuries have played a large factor with left tackle Andrew Thomas missing most of the season so far and both starting center John Michael Schmitz and backup guard/center Shane Lemieux out against the Miami Dolphins, but what could the front office and coaching staff have done to better prepare this NYG offensive line for this bit of adversity? One move stands out, according to Raanan and a couple other members of the Big Blue community on social media.

“Have always thought the Giants cutting OL Tyre Phillips was a curious move this summer,” Raanan voiced on X on October 9. “He filled in admirably at RT for Evan Neal last year. Started games for the [Baltimore] Ravens. Don’t see how he wasn’t a better option than what we’re watching every week.”

Phillips was labeled as a “surprise” cut this summer by Doug Rush of FanSided’s GMENHQ, and currently resides on the Eagles practice squad meaning he could theoretically be poached from it if the Giants are willing to part ways with a member of their active roster.

Giants Criticized for Matt Peart Swing Tackle Plan Over the Offseason

Along with keeping 2020 draft pick Matt Peart in favor of Phillips, there appeared to be a lack of a plan at swing tackle for the Giants this offseason — in the event that Thomas or Neal got injured, or the latter struggled to develop.

The New York Post’s Ryan Dunleavy criticized this decision on Monday morning, stating: “[The] Giants ignoring swing OT all offseason seemed like a small oversight that now has mushroomed into a crippling disaster.”

“Why no signings or draft picks?” He continued, questioning: “Why was Tyre Phillips (5 starts in ‘22) cut? Why was Matt Peart kept if coaches don’t trust him to play OT? He could’ve been swapped out for another team’s post-camp cut.”

Former Giants Super Bowl champion kicker Lawrence Tynes echoed Dunleavy’s opinion on X.

“I am trying to figure out if Peart is the ‘swing tackle,’ why isn’t he starting at LT in place of Thomas? [Joshua] Ezeudu did well in [Arizona] but it has been a rough go since then. Plays his heart out but he is a [guard]. I thought [Jalen] Mayfield (RG) was solid today after watching the film back.”

SB Nation’s Big Blue View also weighed in: “Agree with [Tynes] when it comes to Peart. He’s not great, but he is a natural tackle and ‘swing tackle’ is supposed to be his job. If the Giants won’t use him as that, why is he on the roster?”

Draft picks sometimes get a longer leash than other NFL reserves when it comes to roster spots, but Peart wasn’t even drafted by this regime. The Giants allegiance to him this summer was odd, to say the least, considering the coaching staff appears to have no interest in playing him now.

Ex-NFL Stars Defend Daniel Jones: ‘He Has No Chance’

A couple of former NFL stars defended Jones publicly after another beatdown that ended in injury.

“Watching @Giants game & you can say what you want about Daniel Jones but these last two weeks the way they have played upfront is awful,” Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner argued on October 9. “You can’t play QB like this… he has no chance to succeed & hard to evaluate his play with what’s going on around him!”

Hall of Fame TE Shannon Sharpe also chimed in with his opinion on Jones and the OL, which was both supportive and rejective.

“I don’t think Daniel Jones is a good qb,” Sharpe said bluntly, “but when his offensive line is worse at pass blocking than he is at quarterbacking. You get a match made in hell. IF* Jones can finish the season upright behind that OL. That might be worth 40 [million] alone.”

Can Jones play better? Of course, but the cumulative impact of the hits he’s taking week-in and week-out affect decision-making and confidence. Right now, it feels like the Giants signal-caller has zero help on the offensive side, and that’s not an easy spot to be in this league.