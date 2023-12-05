Tyrod Taylor Reacts to Giants Starting Tommy DeVito at QB vs. Packers

The New York Giants have officially named Tommy DeVito the starting quarterback for Week 14 against the Green Bay Packers.

After head coach Brian Daboll shared the news on December 5, NYG media caught up with veteran QB Tyrod Taylor in the locker room. WFAN beat reporter Paul Dottino relayed the veteran’s thoughts on the decision on X, and they were very candid.

“Some things happen out of your control,” Dottino posted, quoting Taylor. “Main thing is to be healthy and get ready if called upon.”

The quote continued: “It is the nature of the business… coaches have to make the decision they think is best for the team.” Taylor also called the choice, “tough and disappointing,” but reiterated that it is “out of his control.”

Tyrod Taylor clearly “disappointed”he’s not returning as the starter. Says it’s part of the game, part of the business. He’s been a victim of this before. Taylor revealed he suffered four broken ribs, two displaced, in the Jets game back in October.#giants — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 5, 2023

Dottino also reported that Daboll told him DeVito was starting on Monday, December 4. His reason was that the rookie “played well,” and had less to do with Taylor. The veteran told the media that he will “trust the process,” adding that “everything happens for a reason.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll Says Tommy DeVito ‘Earned the Right to Play’ in Week 14 vs. Packers

As stated above, Daboll addressed the media on Tuesday morning rather than Monday — being that his team plays on Monday Night Football next week.

“I think Tommy’s done a good job, he’s improved in each of the games he’s played,” the Giants HC explained. “I thought he played well the last two games — made good decisions, was accurate with the football and earned the right to play.”

When asked if DeVito gives them the best chance to win in a follow-up question, Daboll responded yes. He added that “every decision we make is for that reason.”

As for Taylor, the NYG head coach gave his take on the veteran’s “benching.”

“He’s a pro,” he noted about Taylor and his response to the situation. “Those conversations are never easy, regardless of who it is, but he’s a pro that’s been in this league a long time. Had a good conversation with him… He’s a true professional.”

Daboll also made it clear that DeVito’s role as the starter has nothing to do with Taylor’s injury status. Meaning, whether Taylor is activated for Week 14 or not, the undrafted rookie will get the nod versus Green Bay.

Tommy DeVito season is alive and well in North Jersey.

Giants Backup QB Tyrod Taylor Has Had Positive Impact on Tommy DeVito

During an article written on December 4, NorthJersey.com beat writer Art Stapleton talked about how Taylor has had a major impact on DeVito.

“If you asked DeVito to name the biggest influences within his rise in the seven months he has been here, outside of head coach Brian Daboll and quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney, not to mention the undeniable support of Saquon Barkley on the way to back-to-back Giants victories, there’s no question Taylor is one who would be at the top of that list,” Stapleton told readers.

Quoting DeVito on the following: “Everything Tyrod knows, all the advice, I’ve taken that from him, his presence has been huge. He’s been in the league for 13 years, seen everything, and I’ve watched, I’ve listened and learned. I’m a much better quarterback for a lot of reasons, and Tyrod’s one, for sure.”

It is ironic that after learning from Taylor, DeVito will end up unseating him in what is — potentially — one of his final opportunities as a starter. But that comes with the territory of a veteran backup.

Yes, you’re paid to take over the starting role in a pinch. However, you’re also paid to teach and mentor.

There’s a reason NFL franchises have been signing checks for Taylor since 2011. He’s a tremendous teammate, at his core, and one of the best QB mentors around.