Giants Cut 1, Work Out 7, Including QBs & WRs: Report

The New York Giants hosted several Week 7 workouts on Monday, October 16. New York Daily News reporter Pat Leonard relayed all seven on X, “according to the [NFL transaction] wire.”

They were: QB Matt Barkley, QB Ian Book, WR Damiere Byrd, WR Jalen Camp, WR Kyric McGowan, RB Hassan Hall and TE Eric Saubert. Big Blue also waived 23-year-old offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan. Mayfield was just signed to the 53-man roster on October 14.

Of course, Barkley and Book stood out immediately because of the Daniel Jones injury. The former was rumored as the top candidate to backup Tyrod Taylor in the event that undrafted rookie Tommy DeVito wasn’t ready.

There was an update on the QB front the following morning on October 17. “The Giants worked out quarterbacks Ian Book and Matt Barkley on Monday,” Raanan followed up. “They aren’t expected to sign either at this time, per source.”

Raanan added that “this presumably reflects well on the health of Daniel Jones.” NorthJersey.com beat reporter Art Stapleton also referred to the quarterback workouts as “due diligence” and “staying ahead of the curve.”

Jalen Mayfield Cut Could Hint Giants Working Towards Justin Pugh Signing

It’s rare that a practice squad elevation is an integral piece, but that was the case with veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh on Sunday Night Football. Unfortunately for Big Blue, Pugh now has NYG “over a financial barrel” according to SB Nation’s Ed Valentine.

“The Giants now have to either sign him to the 53-man roster or return him to the practice squad — and Pugh has the right to refuse to return to the practice squad and sign with any team as a free agent,” Valentine explained, noting later: “In a league where the Giants are far from the only team seeking mid-season offensive line help, Pugh certainly showed on Sunday that as he gets healthier and stronger, he can certainly still play at a quality level.”

On October 16, Leonard also revealed that “Pugh and the Giants talked transparently entering this [practice squad agreement].”

“Pugh would try out (as a practice squad player) to prove he was healthy,” Leonard detailed. “If he did that, he would be worth a more formidable contract to reflect his value to the active roster. And certainly, [Week 6’s] emergency left tackle work qualifies as even more early value than anyone expected. This is simply phase 2 of what he [and] the Giants already discussed.”

Now, the Giants and Pugh must find the right number — because the G-Men certainly need the blocker.

“I don’t think it’s about adding Pugh to the 53. I’m pretty sure the Giants would do that,” Stapleton told fans on October 17. “This comes down to what Pugh wants, and whether he’d walk away if Giants [don’t] want to give that to him.”

“He’s been pretty open discussing what he believes he is worth,” Stapleton added. “Would he walk away if he doesn’t get it? I don’t know.”

Mayfield’s cut frees up an active roster spot for Pugh. If they can, the Giants should try and get this done sometime over the next 24 hours.

Damiere Byrd Headlines Giants’ Week 7 Workouts

Out of all the non-QB workouts, Byrd is the clear headliner. The former undrafted free agent has been a 53-man contributor since 2016, appearing in 75 games throughout his career.

He’s made his impact on special teams as a returner, for the most part, although Byrd did have a stint as a valued wideout with Arizona, New England and Chicago from 2019 through 2021. His best season came with the Patriots in 2020 — where he accumulated 604 receiving yards off 47 catches.

As for the others; Camp was a failed sixth-round selection of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021, McGowan was a 2022 UDFA out of Georgia Tech (Northwestern transfer), Hall is an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech (Louisville transfer), and Saubert is a veteran blocking tight end that’s been in the league since 2017.