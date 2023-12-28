Potential Giants Departure Gets Strong Vote of Confidence From Matthew Stafford

New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale — and his relationship with head coach Brian Daboll — has been the subject of extreme speculation in 2023.

From the handling of the Xavier McKinney situation to Jay Glazer’s inside info, it’s become unclear if Martindale will return as D-coordinator in 2024. Daboll could choose to go a different direction and relieve the veteran assistant of his duties, or Martindale could elect to walk with his dignity still intact.

Whatever ends up occurring, one thing is clear: Martindale is well-respected around the NFL.

Ahead of the Week 17 clash with the Los Angeles Rams, Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford went out of his way to praise Martindale while discussing the Giants defense.

“As challenging of a coordinator as there is to go against in Wink,” Stafford voiced on December 27. “So, I’ve got a lot of respect for him and what he’s done throughout his career calling plays on defense.”

The Rams QB concluded that the Giants defense is “a big challenge” on the road.

Giants Fans Want Wink Martindale Back in 2024

According to a December 26 poll from the “Talkin’ Giants” podcast on X (over 5,000 votes), Big Blue fans want Martindale back in 2024 and the results weren’t even close.

Should Wink Martindale be back as the Giants DC in 2024? — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) December 26, 2023

In a landslide victory, 86.5% of voters agreed that the Giants should retain their defensive coordinator next season. On the flip side, just 13.5% were against Martindale joining Daboll for year three under the current regime.

“The Giants MUST, and I mean MUST, keep Wink Martindale in 2024,” urged founder of Empire Sports Media Alex Wilson on December 12. “Winning cures all, but they cannot afford to lose him. He’s turned this defense into a LEGIT unit.” This post had over 1,000 likes on X.

“Fireside Giants” agreed on December 16, arguing that “Wink Martindale should 100% be retained following the 2024 season🫡.”

Wink Martindale should 100% be retained following the 2024 season🫡#NYGiants pic.twitter.com/F9WutElS4L — Fireside Giants (@FiresideGiants) December 17, 2023

Martindale has also expressed interest in returning and finishing what he and Daboll started in 2024. Whether or not that happens could depend on how his defense performs over the final two weeks of the season.

Respect Is Mutual Between Rams’ Matthew Stafford & Giants’ Wink Martindale

After Stafford gave Martindale a strong vote of confidence on December 27, the Giants DC returned the favor while addressing the media on Thursday, December 28.

“I think that Stafford is playing at a Hall of Fame-type level,” Martindale stated boldly ahead of Week 17, noting that the Rams have “gelled” offensively over the second half of the season.

“[Stafford is] making throws that you just sit there and go, ‘wow.’ From all different kind of arm angles, no looks — all those things you’ve heard about, you’re seeing him do it,” he continued, calling the overall LAR quarterback play “unreal.”

Then, unprovoked, Martindale added that Stafford and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson should be the leaders in the MVP conversation in 2023. That endorsement isn’t all that surprising for Jackson — the current odds-on favorite to win — but it is quite shocking when it comes to the 35-year-old in Los Angeles.

Martindale also spoke highly of Rams head coach Sean McVay, referring to him as a “once in a generation” talent because of his offensive innovation as a play designer and play caller.

“You learn a lot about yourself watching [McVay’s offense],” the Giants DC admitted. Clearly, Martindale sees Week 17 as a massive test for his unit with a lot on the line regarding his future in New York.