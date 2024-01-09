Giants Hold Cards in Wink Martindale Split as Resignation Not Official: Report

There was a hold up in the Brian Daboll-Wink Martindale split on January 9, as ESPN NYG insider Jordan Raanan reported the following:

“As of this morning, Wink Martindale hasn’t actually submitted his resignation to the [New York] Giants, per sources. So a little cat and mouse game going on. Remember, Martindale is officially under contract for one more year.”

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson confirmed this information as well, adding that “the Giants are still waiting to communicate with DC Wink Martindale.” She also noted that “from the team’s point of view, there were no official discussions yesterday regarding Martindale’s departure.”

So, there appears to be a bit of a delay in this expected departure, but why? The Athletic’s Dan Duggan shed some light on the situation on January 9.

NYG Insider Explains Why Wink Martindale Resignation Is ‘Better Outcome’ for Brian Daboll, Giants

During an article on the coaching overhaul, Duggan suggested that this could be a “messy divorce” between Daboll and Martindale.

“Don’t expect this to be an amicable split between Martindale and the Giants,” Duggan wrote. “He’s still under contract for 2024, so despite reports about the demand for his services, he’s not free to pursue any job he wants.”

“It’s hard to imagine the Giants will let him walk to any defensive coordinator job of his choosing,” the media insider explained. “The last thing the Giants want is for Martindale to head to Philadelphia, whose defense has disintegrated down the stretch. That’s why a firing was unlikely, since that would have paved the way down I-95 for Martindale.”

In other words, Duggan appears to be suggesting that Daboll was prepared for Martindale’s departure but could not fire him at the risk of him joining a division rival like the Eagles. Instead, the Giants HC fired his two closest staff members, forcing Martindale’s hand.

This way, Big Blue holds all the cards.

“The resignation is a much better outcome for the Giants, since they maintain control over Martindale’s next stop,” Duggan went on. “Depending on how bitter the breakup is, it seems like the sides should be able to reach a mutual parting if Martindale gets a coordinator offer from a team that meets the Giants’ approval.”

Duggan did note one small caveat to this plan. “If Martindale gets head-coaching interest, which seems unlikely, he can pursue those opportunities,” the reporter stated.

Giants Media Member Argues Jay Glazer Report Was ‘Intended to Undermine’ Brian Daboll

According to the opinion of NorthJersey.com Giants beat writer Art Stapleton, this cat and mouse game has been ongoing for most of the season.

“I’ll make the argument that Jay Glazer’s report about Daboll and Wink was intended to undermine Daboll – not Jay’s intention, but the info – and guess what: it did,” Stapleton posted on X on January 9. “We started hearing all about Daboll’s personality, after that and that somehow he had to fix things to make sure Wink stayed. The team was struggling. Last thing Daboll and the Giants needed.”

“Brian Daboll is going to get painted in a certain light because, in part, he doesn’t play the game publicly,” the long-time beat writer went on in a follow-up post. “The players see a different side of his personality than we do at pressers. That’s his choice. He knows this is how he’s going to be portrayed. He won’t win popularity contest with Wink.”

Separately, Bobby Skinner of the Talkin’ Giants podcast also voiced that “Wink Martindale spent 8 weeks trying to get fired. Didn’t. Told the media he resigned. Didn’t actually resign.” To which Stapleton replied: “What I’ve been saying.”

To be clear, this is just speculation from Stapleton and Skinner, not fact.