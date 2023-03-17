Pro Bowler Responds to Jets Recruiting Plea From Aaron Rodgers

The recruiting trail is getting hot and heavy already.

Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the floating wish list presented by ESPN Insider Dianna Russini consisting of players he’d like to see the New York Jets target this offseason.

One of the names on that list was free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Pat McAfee asked Rodgers about his thoughts on OBJ being featured.

“First off, who wouldn’t want Odell on their team? Like, come on.”

Aaron Rodgers was asked about Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) appearing on his wish list for #Jets, ‘I mean first off who wouldn’t want Odell on their team?’ 👀🤷🏽‍♂️ 🎥 @PatMcAfeeShow #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/rOAHXjkLkE — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 15, 2023

With the power of the internet, it didn’t take long for OBJ to respond to Rodgers’ message.

Odell simply said in reply to the viral video on Twitter, “hey” with a waving hand emoji sparking rumors of a potential pairing in the big apple.

Hey 👋 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 16, 2023

Former NFL GM Links Jets to OBJ

Former NFL general manager Randy Mueller joined me on my podcast on Thursday, March 16, and revealed how impressed he was with OBJ at his NFL workout in Arizona.

“I saw that video too and he looked impressive to me. I do think there will be a market for him [and] I don’t think it’s going to be $15 million [per year]. I don’t think anyone is going to pay that price. There will be some conditions involved with it [his contract]. He is in a good spot in that he should be able to pick a team that is pretty good and be able to produce [and reach] those [contract] incentives to pay him up to that $15 million number.

He’s going to have to earn some of those and prove that he can be productive and durable to get to that number. I think there will be some teams that want to do it and I think there will be good teams. Maybe even a team like the Jets? I think a team will sign him before the draft.”

Former #NFL GM @RandyMueller_ said an interesting name to watch in free agency will be Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) & mentioned the #Jets as a possibility. ‘Who wouldn’t want to throw to OBJ?’ Aaron Rodgers mentioned him on @PatMcAfeeShow 👀🎥 @HeavyOnSports pic.twitter.com/7Qj85TkGXS — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) March 16, 2023

That contract number that Randy pointed out came from Russini who reported OBJ is seeking a contract that will pay him between $15 million and $20 million per season.

The New York Giants might not be interested in an OBJ reunion, but Russini did say on Friday, March 17 that the “other New York team” has expressed interest and has been “staying in touch with his side.”

The other New York team, the New York Jets interested and staying in touch with his side, per source. https://t.co/A6AcT0YhCE — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2023

Jets Players Are Trying to Lure OBJ Back to New York

There seems to be a lot of buzz regarding a potential pairing between OBJ and the Jets.

Back in late February, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was hanging out online with Beckham during a video game stream on his Twitch channel.

Ohhh baby: #Jets CB Ahmad Gardner (@iamSauceGardner) was hanging out playing some video games w/ free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) this week 👀👀👀 some recruiting perhaps? 🤔🧐🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uR7XkjScRf — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 20, 2023

OBJ also responded to that tweet calling Sauce his favorite player and said “hmmm” to the Jets recruiting rumors.

MY FAV PLAYER!!! Say bro….”hmmm?” 😭😭😭 DONT forget the 🧀….. Mr 1 shy of 20 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 21, 2023

More recently Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton hopped on Twitter and tweeted, “heyyyy” and tagged Odell Beckham Jr’s official account on Friday, March 17.

At OBJ’s workout in front of NFL teams in Arizona, the Jets were in attendance according to CBS Sports NFL Insider Josina Anderson.

The 30-year-old started his career in New York with the Giants as the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2014 draft.

He spent his first five seasons with Big Blue and ascended to superstardom after making his one-handed catch against the Dallas Cowboys in primetime.

The Jets would present an opportunity for OBJ to return to his former glory, potentially win a championship, and make some big plays in the process.