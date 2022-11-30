Insider: Jets 2023 QB Carousel Rotating Toward 2 Former NFL MVPs

The more Zach Wilson falls out of favor with the New York Jets fanbase, the more real 2023 replacement scenarios become. As the old saying goes, where there’s smoke there’s fire and the NYJ smoke alarm has been beeping since the number two overall pick was first benched.

Now, different scenarios might also have different outcomes for Wilson long-term. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe posted a 2023 quarterback carousel-type article on November 30 and the Jets were heavy players in it. For those who don’t know, Howe is The Athletic’s “NFL National Insider,” so these theories certainly have a reputable voice behind them.

Within Howe’s column, Gang Green was not only connected to one former NFL MVP but two! When was the last time you can remember that happening? — If ever.

Jets Linked to Aaron Rodgers in 2023 QB Carousel

The first was the man, the myth, the legend — four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.

“The [Green Bay] Packers quarterback, who turns 39 on Friday, will wait until the offseason to determine his future,” detailed Howe. “The two most logical decisions will be to stay in Green Bay or retire. But what if he wants out?”

For years now, Rodgers has grown frustrated with the lack of help that the Packers have provided him on offense. In 2022, the Jets supporting cast makes Green Bay’s look like an XFL offense and the house of cards is finally collapsing on the Cheeseheads at 4-8.

“They would easily get a first-rounder for Rodgers,” Howe continued, “probably two if Rodgers assures his new team he’ll play at least two more years — and that’d be a major win for a Packers team in restocking mode as they heed $40.3 million in dead cap space with such a trade.”

Howe mentioned the San Francisco 49ers as another option for Rodgers but the fit that he liked best was actually the Jets — with Tom Brady finally making his way out to San Fran. In part, the Niners don’t currently own a 2023 first-rounder but there are also scheme similarities and cap hits to think about.

With Matt LaFleur’s younger brother already in place, Rodgers might see a New York championship as the perfect conclusion to his NFL legacy — and it wouldn’t be shocking to see best friends LaFleur and Robert Saleh strike a mutually beneficial deal.

Howe agreed. “If not the Niners, would Rodgers go to the Jets like Brett Favre?” The insider questioned, settling on the following: “It feels like an extreme longshot, but every QB-needy team in the league was anxiously monitoring Rodgers’ decision last offseason. If they think there’s even the slightest chance Rodgers could be available, it’d be organizational malpractice not to make a call.”

Jets fans have heard Rodgers’ name come up before and it’s important to note that this scenario is different from the other Howe brought up. In the case of the Packers superstar, New York would be more likely to keep Wilson as his understudy — unless LaFleur and Green Bay really wanted him in return.

It’s more likely that they’d start fresh and spend their own 2023 first on the QB prospect that they like best, considering their record. That allows Wilson to learn from his former idol first-hand and maybe, just maybe, salvage his NYJ career.

Option 2: Hand the NYC Keys to Lamar Jackson

If you think Rodgers is a long shot in 2023, you may want to turn back now. The second former NFL MVP Howe connected to the Jets was Baltimore Ravens dual-threat Lamar Jackson, although he didn’t necessarily see them as the top candidate this time.

“If a quarterback-desperate team steps up with a fully guaranteed $250 million contract, or at least 80 percent of that guaranteed, Jackson needs to entertain that offer,” Howe explained. “Perhaps those teams could include the Jets, [Indianapolis] Colts, [Pittsburgh] Steelers, [Houston] Texans, [New York] Giants, [Washington] Commanders, [Atlanta] Falcons, [Detroit] Lions, [Carolina] Panthers or [New Orleans] Saints. Don’t worry about the cap. If a team needs a franchise quarterback, they’ll find a way to make the money work.”

Howe couldn’t see any way that the Ravens could let Jackson accept a higher offer elsewhere — in effect forcing a trade — but we’ve seen crazier things happen before.

Jackson is just 25 years of age, so acquiring him would most likely end Wilson’s brief era in New York. That could mean he’s included in the trade package with Baltimore, sent somewhere else in a related move, or relegated to the farthest end of the bench. Either way, the result would be the same.

As for Mike White — don’t worry White truthers, we have not forgotten about you — his future still all depends on the next several weeks. If he performs well enough to keep the job, the 2023 free agent may warrant starting consideration elsewhere. If not, the Jets could always bring him back as the number two behind a Jackson-type.

On the off-chance that White is unstoppable for the remainder of the 2022 campaign, there’s a road where the Jets extend him as the starter with Wilson learning behind him, but he’d have to leave no doubt in their mind. Judging by how much this coaching staff has wavered on the idea of White over Wilson long-term, it’s unlikely that they’d ever put their entire future in his hands.