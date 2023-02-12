The New York Jets are ready to get hurt again.

Alex Ballentine presented six creative trade ideas on Bleacher Report “to create the next Super Bowl contender.” The one involving Gang Green could be so crazy it just might work.

New York Jets receive: quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers receive: a 2023 second-round pick (No. 44 overall), a 2023 fourth-round pick (No. 113 overall), and a 2025 conditional second-round pick (becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays in 2024)

Trade Offer Factors in the Massive Risk Involved for Jets

Play

Video Video related to wild trade proposal swaps qb for multiple jets draft picks 2023-02-12T08:36:57-05:00

This is the first Aaron Rodgers trade proposal that hasn’t featured an actual first-round pick this offseason.

It makes sense to build a deal this way because the Rodgers situation is incredibly complicated.

Rodgers is 39 years of age and he has been very open this offseason that contemplating retirement is a very real possibility. Why would a team offer a ridiculously priced package if maybe Rodgers will only play one year?

A joint NFL Network report from Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero that was posted on Sunday, February 12 reveals that Rodgers will go on his four-day darkness retreat starting on Monday, February 13.

Previously when Rodgers revealed he was going on this trip he said it would happen “in a couple [of] weeks” on the Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow that he's going on an "darkness retreat" in a couple weeks. It's 4 days, complete darkness, just himself, in a little house. "I've had a number of friends who've done it and they had profound experiences." He expects a decision after that. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023

That is big news because that means there should be some answers sooner rather than later. Rodgers said after he goes on this retreat he should have some clarity on his future. That means we could have an answer by the end of the upcoming week or at the latest early next week.

The two teams that were once again mentioned in this joint NFL dot com report were the Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders. While the conditional-based package of picks makes sense, it might not matter.

If a bidding war ensues between the Raiders and the Jets, the price could get enormous regardless of how long Rodgers decides to keep playing in the NFL.

Not so Secret Sauce to Jets Pulling off Blockbuster Aaron Rodgers Trade

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport joined Jets senior reporter Eric Allen for a conversation at the Super Bowl.

During that chat, Rapoport revealed that Jets coach Nathaniel Hackett was “definitely one of the more coveted coordinators out there” this offseason. He then openly asked, “who else is better?”

Rapoport mentioned that the Jets didn’t hire Hackett so they could get Rodgers in a one-for-one move, but the dots are easy to connect.

.@RapSheet called Nathaniel Hackett ‘definitely one of the more coveted coordinators out there’ this offseason + ‘who else is better?’ + ‘I mean he’s coaching [the #Jets] for free because he was going to make the money anyway’: 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight @eallenjets pic.twitter.com/C5UuGzJUjc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) February 11, 2023

Another interesting plot twist in this story is why did Hackett decide to coach in 2023? NFL head coaching contracts are fully guaranteed so he could have been paid to go on vacation through 2025 (the end of his deal).

However, he chose to get right back into the thick of things with the Jets.

Rapoport explained that he is “coaching for free because he was going to make that money anyway.”

Insert Brian Windhorst meme, now why is that?

In a conversation with Jets insider Zack Rosenblatt on my podcast, he believes that is a strong indication that the Jets are going to land a big name at quarterback this offseason.

Why else would Hackett join the Jets who have more questions than answers at the quarterback position? Rosenblatt argued that the only way he would sign on the dotted line is if he knew who the quarterback was going to be or had a pretty good idea they were landing someone.