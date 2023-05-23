$44 Million Jets Free Agent Clears Air on Scary Practice Injury

The New York Jets avoided a potentially disastrous situation at practice.

Gang Green invested over $44 million during free agency to sign veteran wideout Allen Lazard. For a brief moment, fans thought they had lost him.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic shared on social media that Lazard was on the ground and “looks like he is in pain.”

Allen Lazard is on the ground and looks like he’s in pain. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) May 23, 2023

However a few hours later after practice concluded, Lazard took to social media to clarify his injury situation.

“I’m good y’all not sure why they didn’t report that I practiced the rest of the day at 100 percent but I’m good lol. Just got hit in the gonads.”

I’m good y’all 🙏🏽 not sure why they didn’t report that I practiced the rest of the day at 100% but I’m good lol Just got hit in the gonads 🫠 — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) May 23, 2023

Overreaction Tuesday Caused Chaos on Jets Twitter

Over three hours passed between Rosenblatt’s scary tweet and Lazard clarifying things on social media. For Jets fans, it felt even longer.

Especially since Rosenblatt didn’t act alone, Dianna Russini of ESPN also shared that Lazard left the field with a trainer and “hasn’t returned.”

Jets WR Allen Lazard left the field with a trainer. He hasn’t returned. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 23, 2023

Although he did end up returning and was fine throughout the rest of practice.

The other thing that didn’t help was shortly before the Lazard situation there was an even bigger concern with a potential Aaron Rodgers injury. However, we later found out that it was a minor calf strain and he should be fine.

The 27-year-old is going to be a very important piece to the machine. Obviously, the Jets think so because he got a massive free-agent contract.

Garrett Wilson is going to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Jets’ offense. However, Lazard is set to be the Robin to his Batman on the offensive side of the ball.

He should get favorable one-on-one matchups and he’s going to act like another coach on the field. Lazard is intimately familiar with the offense and that should help accelerate the learning process for the other wideouts on the squad.

Other Jets Injury Situations to Monitor

Head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media before practice on Tuesday, May 23.

During that chat, he revealed that both running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Mekhi Becton wouldn’t practice because they were still going through the proper protocol.

He did provide some good news saying offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker would be back out there on the field. The former first-rounder’s season was cut short in 2022 due to a torn triceps.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh said Breece Hall & Mekhi Becton "will not practice" because they're still going through protocol but Alijah Vera-Tucker is back out there. #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 23, 2023

Beyond those situations, there were several notable Jets players who weren’t present during the first media OTA practice of the offseason.

There were six players in total and it was split with three on offense and three on defense, according to the team’s website.

Corey Davis, Mecole Hardman Jr, and Randall Cobb were all missing in action. While on the defensive side of the ball, Quinnen Williams, Quinton Jefferson, and Al Woods were also not present.

Here is a list of the notable #Jets players who were NOT present during today's OTA practice: 🏈 WR Corey Davis

🏈 WR Mecole Hardman Jr

🏈 WR Randall Cobb

🏈 DT Quinnen Williams

🏈 DT Quinton Jefferson

🏈 DT Al Woods h/t @eallenjets @EGreenbergJets #TakeFlight — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) May 23, 2023

Quinnen is involved in a contract situation and wasn’t expected to attend. It is important to note that we are still in the midst of the voluntary portion of the offseason.

The only mandatory portion of the offseason schedule is a minicamp from June 13 through 15. Then the team will break for a month plus ahead of training camp in the middle of July.