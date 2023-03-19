Jets’ Rumored Free Agent Target Sounds off on Contract Demands

The New York Jets might have enough money in the bank after all for one of its rumored free-agent targets.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr recently took to Twitter to clarify some rumors that have been floating around about his contract demands this offseason.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me that said I want 20…. all I’m saying is 4 AINT enough.”

Finding the Truth in the OBJ Free Agent Sweepstakes

During a SportsCenter NFL free agency special, ESPN NFL Insider Dianna Russini shared on air that OBJ is seeking a contract that’ll pay him between $15 million and $20 million annually on a brand new deal.

She also said that pricetag is scaring some teams off because OBJ is 30 years of age and has suffered two separate ACL tears over the last three years.

However, OBJ said on social media that he doesn’t know where those contract demands came from suggesting he is willing to take less.

An annual contract in the $15 million to $20 million range would make him between the No. 12 and No. 23 highest-paid receiver in football, per Over The Cap.

OBJ did say “4 AINT enough” perhaps suggesting an NFL team has put that contract offer on the table.

You can understand why that could’ve made Beckham upset considering a $4 million salary would place him No. 64 among the highest-paid wideouts in football, per Over The Cap.

Here are some of the NFL wide receivers in that salary range:

Byron Pringle ($4.1 million)

Parris Campbell ($4.7 million)

Jamal Agnew ($4.7 million)

This is a lower-tier range of wide receivers and OBJ at times during his NFL career has proven to be among the best in the league.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.