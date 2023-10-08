Jets’ Alijah Vera-Tucker Injury Update Spells Concern After Broncos Game

The New York Jets got the win in Week 5 over the Denver Broncos, but the looming question is at what cost?

Versatile offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker left the game with a calf injury and was quickly ruled out by the team.

After the game head coach Robert Saleh was asked for an update and it didn’t sound good.

“Yeah, it’s a concern for sure,” Saleh responded when asked about his worry level.

Rich Cimini of ESPN followed up by asking if it could be an Achilles?

“He is going to have to get an MRI.”

Robert Saleh says that Alijah Vera-Tucker will get an MRI for a calf injury: pic.twitter.com/d0pMF8ctMa — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 8, 2023

The Denver Broncos Curse Hits Jets’ AVT Again

An underrated storyline heading into the Week 5 matchup between the Jets and the Broncos was the return of a pair of injured players.

Last year the Jets lost both Breece Hall and AVT to season-ending injuries during the Week 7 Denver matchup in 2022.

Fast forward nearly a year later and both players entered the game healthy with redemption on their minds.

Hall was able to achieve that with a career day, but the same can’t be said for AVT who once again got hurt.

Last season he tore his triceps forcing him to miss the rest of the season and it certainly appears he could be on the shelf for a while. Although the MRI on Monday will confirm how serious this injury is.

Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot said AVT “limped to the sideline” after getting hurt in the game.

New Offensive Line Plan for the Jets Moving Forward

When AVT got hurt during the game, second-year player Max Mitchell stepped into the starting lineup at right tackle.

Max Mitchell is in at RT in place of Alijah Vera-Tucker. #Jets — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) October 8, 2023

Mitchell is 23 years of age and originally joined the team as the No. 111 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Last season he appeared in six games and made five starts. This offseason he was in a competition for the left and right tackle positions but ended up losing out.

Now he once again has a path to a starting gig depending on the diagnosis of AVT. Another potential option on the roster is veteran Billy Turner. He like Mitchell competed for both the left and right tackle gigs during training camp but didn’t earn the spot.

Turner is an experienced veteran that has been around the block. He is 31 years old, and he will turn 32 later this month. During his 10-year career to date, Turner has appeared in 95 games and has made 75 starts. He could be another option if AVT is forced to miss a period of time.

The only other legitimate option for the Jets would require a massive game of musical chairs. The Jets pulled that trigger ahead of the Week 3 New England Patriots matchup and moved multiple guys to different positions.

That could once again be the answer for the team if AVT is forced to miss a significant period of time. If the injury won’t sideline him for as long, then perhaps you can slap a temporary band-aid on the problem and kick the can down the road.