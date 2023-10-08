Aaron Rodgers, Jets Roast Broncos’ Sean Payton After Big Loss

The New York Jets got the 31-21 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 5.

However, the post-game roasting was perhaps even more impressive on social media.

Aaron Rodgers fired off a quick post after the game, “W. #hackett” with a red heart emoji.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made some derogatory comments about both the Jets and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett this offseason during an interview with USA Today.

He accused Hackett of being involved in one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history last season in Denver and said the Jets were seeking extra attention this offseason.

The Jets social media team certainly didn’t forget that and roasted Payton after the game.

They used a Kevin James meme from the movie “Home Team” where he portrayed Payton during his suspension with the New Orleans Saints.

The caption was, “when you lose to the ‘offseason champs.’

when you lose to the "offseason champs" pic.twitter.com/FzNIqGWZks — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 8, 2023

Top Roasting of Payton, Broncos After Jets Win

NYJ Matt posted a photo of Payton with the caption, “SMOKING ON THAT SEAN PAYTON PACK TONIGHT.”

Cromartie Jr. used an out of context Marcus Peters old video clip of him roasting Payton. The video revealed Peters saying, “tell Sean Payton keep talking that s***, we gonna see him soon. You feel me?”

Cromartie Jr included the caption, “MOOOOOOD!!! F*** SEAN PAYTON ALL MY DAWGS HATE SEAN PAYTON!”

MOOOOOD!!! FUCK SEAN PAYTON ALL MY DAWGS HATE SEAN PAYTON! ✈️✈️✈️✈️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ga6sb5NwOo — Cromartie Jr. (@SpyroKush) October 8, 2023

The NFL Memes account on X previously Twitter used a scene from “Remember the Titans” with the caption, “Nathaniel Hackett when he sees Sean Payton after the game.”

Nathaniel Hackett when he sees Sean Payton after the game pic.twitter.com/5JZCZUQVoQ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 8, 2023

Prior to the game, Yahoo Sports shared a clip on X of veteran tight end CJ Uzomah talking to his teammates in a huddle before the game.

“Their coach made this s*** personal. Well f*** him and f*** them.”

It's personal for the Jets. pic.twitter.com/VvphoonxTJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2023

After the game Uzomah was asked about those viral comments caught on video. He told Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, “if somebody talks s*** about somebody on this team … we’re going to play for that person.”

CJ Uzomah on his pregame speech where he said “fuck him” and “fuck them” about Sean Payton and the Broncos for the Nathaniel Hackett comments in July: “If somebody talks shit about somebody on this team … we’re going to play for that person.” #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 9, 2023

After the game Sauce Gardner posted, “Jets Country … LETS RIDE” with a horse emoji making fun of the Broncos catch phrase.

Jets Country…….LETS RIDE🐴 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) October 8, 2023

Jets Get Massive Win vs. Broncos in Week 5

Head coach Robert Saleh said after the game that anytime you can get a win it’s a big deal in the NFL. However, the analytics from NFL on CBS say this was a very important contest for the green and white.

With a victory the Jets improved to 2-3 on the year. Since 1990, NFL teams that start 2-3 have a 20.6 percent chance of making the playoffs. Over that same span, teams that start 1-4, which would’ve been the result if they lost, only have a 6.2 percent chance of making the postseason.

That is a dramatic shift in the percentages which heightened the importance of this result between the Jets and Broncos in Week 5.

Gang Green needed contributions from every level of the team to pull off the victory. They recovered a fumble on special teams, the defense scored a touchdown at the end to seal it, and the offense scored points when they had to.

It wasn’t perfect, Saleh called it “gritty and not pretty” but a win is a win and the Jets are now 2-3 as they head back home to play the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.