Robert Saleh Puts $44 Million Jets Starter on Notice After Benching

Robert Saleh delivered a very blunt message to New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard after benching him against the Miami Dolphins.

“Allen was down, obviously my decision [to make him a healthy scratch],” Saleh explained after the game on Friday, November 24.

“You know there are things that we all need to get better at, including him. He is going to be here for a long time, for the next year and a half. He is going to be a part of this. I wanted to get some of the younger guys an opportunity to play. [Benching him] is kind of a challenge to see if he can recapture the edge and who he is. He is a good football player, I do believe that, but for Allen he will be back sooner rather than later.”

Wow… #Jets HC Robert Saleh officially put WR Allen Lazard on notice following the #Dolphins game talking to @JosinaAnderson: ‘Obviously my decision [to make him a healthy scratch], he’s going to be here for the next year & a half’ 🧐 Lazard signed a 4-year deal for $44 million… pic.twitter.com/PzCXDdIWRl — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 24, 2023

Lazard Was Thrown in the Jets Doghouse

Connor Hughes of SNY broke the news on X previously Twitter that Lazard would be “inactive” against the Dolphins.

Lazard, 27, signed a four-year $44 million contract this offseason to leave the Green Bay Packers and join the Jets. That was the richest deal signed by any wide receiver during the 2023 free agency period.

The former Iowa State product has struggled with drops (seven), penalties, and has failed to produce.

Through 10 games this season, Lazard has recorded 20 receptions for 290 receiving yards and just a single touchdown.

BREAKING: #Jets WR Allen Lazard is inactive today, sources tell @SNYtv. Lazard, who signed a $44 million contract in the offseason, dropped his seventh pass of the season last week. He has just 20 catches for 290 yards and one TD. pic.twitter.com/RtrUJB1bqO — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) November 24, 2023

“He hasn’t been playing up to, I’ll speak for him, I don’t think he has played up to his standard. Everyone is kind of pressing on that side of the ball to try and make something happen. Obviously, there are parts of his game that need to get better,” Saleh said.

Saleh Strongly Hinted at the End of the Jets-Lazard Relationship

After the game Saleh started to say that Lazard would be here for a long time then he stopped himself and said, “for the next year and a half.”

On the surface that seems like odd phrasing considering the veteran wide receiver signed a four-year big money deal this offseason which technically would keep him under team control through the 2026 season.

However, when you take a closer look at his contract, the Jets have an opt-out after two years. If the green and white cut bait with Lazard this season it would cost them $22 million in dead cap. If the Jets moved on next year, they’d eat an $18 million dead cap hit.

Although during the 2025 offseason, if the Jets moved on it would only cost them $6.5 million in dead cap. That still isn’t great but it’s a lot more realistic than those other figures in the 2023 or 2024 seasons.

The Jets brought Lazard over because he was familiar with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett’s system, and because of his pre-existing relationship with Aaron Rodgers.

Now the Jets have put him on notice with the benching and a public tongue lashing from coach Saleh. Saleh indicated that this punishment wouldn’t last for the rest of the season, but he was hoping that it would motivate the talented wideout to turn the ship around.