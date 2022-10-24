Ex-Jets RB Teases NFL Comeback After Breece Hall Injury

In the blink of an eye, the New York Jets’ magnificent 2022 start has been flipped upside down after the season-ending injuries to running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.

Outside of quarterback Zach Wilson, you could argue that these were the two most important players to this Jets’ offense and victory Monday immediately became a mad scramble of theories on how to best replace them before the trade deadline.

At running back, some have suggested a big-name acquisition like Kareem Hunt or Cam Akers, but how about an unexpected NFL comeback instead? On cue, a Jets fan reached out to fan-favorite running back Bilal Powell on social media, and the former ball carrier had a hilarious tease of a response.

Bilal Powell Answers the Call After Breece Hall’s Injury

After being selected in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, Powell spent nine seasons and 109 appearances with the Green & White. For all those faithful years of service, he earned a permanent place in the hearts of Jets fans and that showed this afternoon when an NYJ supporter called his number on Twitter.

“Bro we need you,” the fan said to Powell, who responded “give me like 2 weeks” with a GIF of a passionate gym member on a Stairmaster.

The exchange was brief but enticing as almost 1.5K fans and counting urged Powell on with likes and interactions.

It’s been a rough day for the fanbase but sometimes, humor is the best medicine. Powell may not be coming out of retirement, but there are several affordable options that are reminiscent of the long-time Jets backup.

Jeff Wilson Makes Sense as a Low-Cost Fill-In

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt put together an informative list of some of the top trade candidates and practice squad members earlier today on October 24, and a former Mike LaFleur and Robert Saleh disciple headlined the pack.

“Out of this list, I think Jeff Wilson is the most intriguing,” Rosenblatt admitted in a follow-up tweet. “49ers don’t need him anymore (especially with Eli Mitchell back soon). Been in SF since 2018, so crossed over [with] LaFleur/Saleh. And he’s been productive when asked to start.”

Out of this list, I think Jeff Wilson is the most intriguing. 49ers don’t need him anymore (especially with Eli Mitchell back soon). Been in SF since 2018, so crossed over w/ LaFleur/Saleh. And he’s been productive when asked to start. https://t.co/XF2kuOY3bJ — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) October 24, 2022

An undrafted prospect in 2018, Wilson has fought his way into a long-term role for Kyle Shanahan as a key backup with the San Francisco 49ers. Honestly, there’s a bit of Powell in his game and he’s turned into a staff favorite for the Niners, as Bilal was in New York.

Over his five-year tenure inside San Fran’s system — which is the same offense that the Jets run, more or less — Wilson has started games in every season except 2019 (still appeared in 10 that year). Most recently, he was the lead back for five games in 2022 with Mitchell sidelined, accumulating 524 scrimmage yards as a dual-threat RB.

Recent 49ers moves have made the 27-year-old veteran expendable, however.

As Rosenblatt noted in his article, “the 49ers just got Christian McCaffrey [via trade], Elijah Mitchell will return soon and they used a draft pick on Tyrion Davis-Price in April.”

In the same light, an even cheaper option could be a reunion with Tevin Coleman, who ended up back in San Francisco as well. The 2021 Jet was promoted to the active roster recently, so he’s not currently available but most expect him to be waived once Mitchell returns from the injured reserve — if not sooner.

Another ex-Jet could be had as early as tonight, 2020 draft pick La’Mical Perine. Considering his status as an unprotected member of the Miami Dolphins practice squad, Douglas could steal back his former draft pick at any time.

Rosenblatt also suggested a couple of experienced RBs that are currently poachable on practice squads, Phillip Lindsay and Corey Clement.

Lindsay “ran for back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019 but has bounced around the league since then,” he wrote, adding that Clement “was a Super Bowl hero for the Eagles in February 2018, with Joe Douglas in the building.”