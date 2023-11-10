Jets Starter Has Surgery Ahead of Raiders Game, Multiple OL Ruled Out

The New York Jets have made a final call on several key pieces ahead of the Week 10 Las Vegas Raiders matchup.

Head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that offensive lineman Billy Turner will be out this week after having surgery on his injured finger. He wouldn’t say how long Turner would be out instead saying he will be reevaluated next week.

Saleh also said that it would be “another week” for veteran Duane Brown. He was placed on injured reserve ahead of the Week 3 matchup versus the New England Patriots and we haven’t seen him on the field since.

Jets Forced to Play More Musical Chairs on Offensive Line

Turner was starting at right tackle in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but with him out the Jets will be shuffling the deck.

When Saleh was asked what he thinks his offensive line will look like he laughed and responded, “We’ll see on Sunday.”

“No, we’ve got a good plan. Like I’ve said the individual pieces on the offensive line, I love all of them. You just wish you’d get some continuity so they can play together and learn how to play off one another. We love the five that are lining up, we just need time for them to get that continuity,” Saleh said.

Saleh said they know who the starting five will be versus the Raiders, but they won’t be announcing it publicly.

Nick Faria who covers the Jets for amNewYork revealed who he believes the starting five will be on X previously Twitter based on conversations with Saleh.

He projected that Mekhi Becton would be at left tackle, Laken Tomlinson would be at left guard, Xavier Newman would slide into center, Joe Tippmann would go back to right guard, and Max Mitchell would bounce to right tackle.

He also noted that if Rodger Saffold is ready, he would step in at right guard and Tippmann would go back to center. Although Saleh revealed earlier this week that he isn’t in football shape yet and would be unlikely to suit up for the Raiders game.

Based on conversations with Robert Saleh earlier this week, this is my guess to how the #Jets O-Line will line up on Sunday: LT – Becton

LG – Tomlinson

C – Newman

RG – Tippmann

RT – Mitchell If Saffold is ready, he would bump Tipp to center but he wasn’t ready 48 hours ago.… — Nick Faria (@Nick_Faria1720) November 10, 2023

Jets First Rounder Banged up at Practice

Jets defensive lineman Will McDonald hurt his ankle at practice this week and is officially designated as questionable for the Raiders game.

Jets DE Will McDonald (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Raiders — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 10, 2023

McDonald has appeared in seven games so far this season as a rotational player. During that span of time, he has recorded half a sack, one forced fumble, and three total tackles.

McDonald revealed to Jets team reporter Eric Allen that he models his game after Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. He admitted that is where he got his patented spin move from.

#Jets pass rusher @WILL_JUN1OR revealed to @eallenjets that he models his game after #Raiders DL @CrosbyMaxx & that he got his spin move from Crosby but ‘added my own sauce to it’ 🤣 Said he hopes to catch up with him after @SNFonNBC to pick his brain 😤 🎥 @nyjets #TakeFlight… pic.twitter.com/pRH1gIYl3n — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) November 10, 2023

A ton of fans and media members have complained about McDonald since he was taken with the No. 15 overall pick in April’s draft. Why take another defensive lineman if he is going to be buried on the depth chart?

The popular choice among fans would have been wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However Rich Cimini revealed on “The Flight Deck Podcast” that the Jets didn’t even have a first round grade on him and he said he knew that “for a fact.”