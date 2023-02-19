Ex-Jets QB Dazzles in Season Opener: ‘Aaron Rodgers of the XFL’

A former New York Jets quarterback is taking a new football league by storm.

The latest version of the XFL made its debut this weekend and it featured a lot of familiar names. One of the most prominent of which, Brandon Silvers, created plenty of highlights during a 33-12 Houston Roughnecks beatdown of the Orlando Guardians.

One Twitter user openly asked if Brandon Silvers is the “Aaron Rodgers of the XFL” after his sterling performance.

Is Brandon Silvers the Aaron Rodgers of the XFL??? Some are saying — XFL Jim (@XFLJim) February 19, 2023

Brandon Silvers Throws a Massive TD to a Former Jets WR

Silvers, the starting quarterback for the Roughnecks, went 26-of-42 for 272 passing yards with two passing touchdowns.

With 10:59 remaining in the second quarter, Silvers got the defense to jump offsides providing a free play opportunity that he took full advantage of.

He took a few steps back from shotgun formation and unleashed a 46-yard bomb to former Jets wide receiver Deontay Burnett down the right hash.

Burnett caught the ball one-handed, wrestled away from a defender, and walked into the end-zone for the stunning score.

Silvers said the play was a “dummy call” and when they jumped offsides he just threw it up to Burnett who was running a vertical route.

Brandon Silvers on the free play TD to Deontay Burnett pic.twitter.com/dYdICwc3Ib — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) February 19, 2023

Burnett finished the day with eight receptions for 90 yards and that spectacular touchdown grab. He led the Roughnecks in all of those categories in Week 1.

The other touchdown pass that Silvers threw during the game came in the first quarter with 2:29 on the clock facing a third and five play.

James Larsen said Silvers hit a “beautiful back shoulder throw” to Jontre Kirklin who hauled in the 10-yard touchdown.

The Houston Roughnecks are on the board! Brandon Silvers is back in the #XFL – and, is back to throwing touchdowns. Beautiful back shoulder throw to Jontre Kirklin to tie the game up. H-Town is back in business.pic.twitter.com/FN7xpMGqBm — James Larsen (@JamesLarsenPFN) February 19, 2023

“This Is a Chance for a Second Chance”

This version of the XFL is co-owned by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Ahead of the official 2023 kickoff, Johnson tweeted a 1:47 hype-up video that featured an interesting quote, “this is a chance for a second chance.”