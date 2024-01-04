Jets’ Breece Hall Sends off Fiery Message After Pro Bowl Snub

Breece Hall was not one of the lucky few that earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2024.

Although the New York Jets running back did take to social media to make a promise heading into the offseason.

“Telling yall now. 2024: I will be a Top RB, I will be in the Pro Bowl, [and] I will be an All-Pro. And it will continue years after that.”

Telling yall now 2024: I will be a Top RB

I Will be in the Pro Bowl

I Will be an All Pro And it will continue years after that🤞🏾 — Breece Hall (@BreeceH) January 4, 2024

Hall was hurt by a midseason slump in which he only ran for more than 49 yards once during a nine-game span. That paired with the Jets’ overall lack of winning likely kept him out of the Pro Bowl festivities.

Hall was listed as a fifth alternate in the Pro Bowl selection process.

2024 Pro Bowl Results for Jets Roster

The green and white had two players named starters in the 2024 Pro Bowl. Cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams both earned back-to-back trips to the annual All-Star event after making it last year.

The former Alabama product became the first Jets defensive lineman since John Abraham to earn consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl (2001, 2002). Even more impressive, Williams is the first Jets interior defensive lineman to achieve that honor since Joe Klecko back from 1983 through 1985.

While Gardner became only the second player in Jets franchise history to start his career with back-to-back Pro Bowl trips. The only other player to accomplish that feat is safety Erik McMillan who did it back in 1988 and 1989, per Randy Lange of the Jets.

In addition to the two Jets Pro Bowl starters, six other players on the roster were named alternates:

Top Social Media Reactions to Jets-Pro Bowl List

Jets cornerback Michael Carter II wasn’t listed as a Pro Bowl starter or alternate. He spoke out on X previously Twitter, “Nickels matter.”

The NFL has been criticized for its lack of defined positions as it pertains to the Pro Bowl voting. That often leaves deserving players off like inside linebackers versus outside linebackers and outside cornerbacks versus nickel/slot corners.

Nickels matter 😂 — Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) January 4, 2024

Williams said, “2024: Leave No Doubt” in response to being snubbed.

Williams isn’t the only one who thinks he got shafted in the Pro Bowl voting process. Kevin Patra of the NFL Media group listed Williams as his fifth biggest snub of the entire Pro Bowl roster.

During an exclusive interview with Jets reporter Caroline Hendershot, Sauce pointed out that he didn’t receive much of the fan votes. Despite that, Gardner was still elected a starter because of the results of the player’s and coaches votes. Each portion is responsible for 33% of the voting process for the annual All-Star game.

“That lets me know, that lets everybody know what I do for real,” Gardner on receiving the majority of the players’ and coaches’ votes.

.@iamSauceGardner pointed out to @cghendy that he didn’t get a lot of #ProBowl votes during the fan portion but said to get the respect from the players & coaches ‘that let’s me know, that let’s everybody know what I do for real’ Praised all of his #Jets teammates & coaches as… pic.twitter.com/pN2JkVAwqy — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) January 4, 2024

However, the most impressive part of Gardner and Williams making it in is the results.

Sauce hasn’t registered an interception this season. Williams only has 3.5 sacks on the year. To the casual fan, both players have seemingly dropped off.

As Rich Cimini of ESPN pointed out, Williams is second in quarterback pressures in 2023 (64) which only trails Los Angeles Rams standout Aaron Donald (65). Gardner has only been targeted 56 times this season which hasn’t provided him many opportunities to pick off a lot of passes.