Jets Staffer Makes Bold Statement About Surging Rookie: Insider

New York Jets running back Breece Hall was voted as the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week after Gang Green defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ironically, his stat line was much better the following game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 5. The first-year talent finished with 197 scrimmage yards and a touchdown — came up just short on two more potential TDs that went to Michael Carter from one yard out — and was a complete dual-threat performer during the victory.

He was also featured in Heavy’s Week 5 NFL reactions piece, which is put together by insider Matt Lombardo. What was really interesting was a bold statement from a Jets source after the outing.

Jets Staffer Names Breece Hall ‘Best Player’ on Team

Like most prospects we’ve seen general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh target in the draft, Hall appears to be as humble as they come. He’s all about the team in every interview so it’s nice when others shower the rookie with some well-deserved praise.

Breece Hall is asked if he prefer making guys miss or running guys over: “I prefer winning football games” 🐐 answer #Jets

“The New York Jets’ future is now, and rookie running back Breece Hall is vital to the trajectory of the now 3-2 squad,” wrote Lombardo, adding a quote from an inside source. “‘He’s the best player on the team. Period. He’s a terrific talent,’ a member of the Jets’ front office told Heavy after Hall’s Week 5 breakout performance.”

“Best player on the team” might be a little bit rich to some but there was no arguing that he was the most important playmaker to the offense on October 9. Hall led all weapons in both rushing and receiving yardage, and Mike LaFleur’s unit was moving the ball on the back of the run game against Miami.

The dynamic runner also had 20 touches (18 carries), the most by far outside of the quarterback position. Plus, when you consider that Zach Wilson only threw the ball 21 times in this game, earning 20 touches feels even more valuable than usual.

“Along with fellow rookie, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, Hall is a key piece to second-year quarterback Zach Wilson’s supporting cast and the young nucleus that has the Jets so optimistic about the future,” Lombardo concluded. “Sunday afternoon, Hall showed exactly why that optimism is warranted.”

Hall may still have to compete with the likes of Quinnen Williams, Carl Lawson and the versatile Alijah Vera-Tucker for the honor of best Jets player but his stock is rising rapidly. If this offense continues to trend toward being run-first with the more mobile Wilson at the helm, watch out for Hall in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation.

Jets Draft Class Is Leading the Way

Hall has been tremendous but some might say he’s the second or third-best rookie in the class, depending on who you ask.

Wide receiver Garrett Wilson won the rookie of the week honors in Cleveland but he’s had less chemistry with Zach Wilson than he did with Joe Flacco — at least so far. The other superstar has been cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who has put up “elite” rookie numbers over his first five starts.

Then there are defensive linemen Jermaine Johnson II and Micheal Clemons, who have both been very solid, as well as overperforming offensive tackle Max Mitchell before his injury. It’s fair to note that Johnson left Week 5 with an ankle injury as well.

Despite those two setbacks, the Jets have been winning football games because of their rookie class. It’s incredible and somewhat rare when you consider rookie impact around the league.

“[The rookies] still got a long way to go too, that’s what’s exciting about it,” Saleh told reporters on October 10. “They’re doing very well but I really in my heart believe that they haven’t even scratched the surface yet of where they’re gonna go… It’s gonna be a special group.”

Let the good times roll! This youth movement is helping the Jets turn the corner in 2022.