NFL Insiders Reveal Results of Breece Hall’s Knee MRI: Report

The results are in after the “serious knee injury” suffered by New York Jets running back Breece Hall in Week 7 and unfortunately, the prayers of many went unanswered.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was among those who shared the news, which was confirmed by Tom Pelissero and Adam Schefter around the same time on Twitter.

“Tests have confirmed that Jets RB Breece Hall did, in fact, tear his ACL as the team feared,” relayed Rapoport. “He also had a meniscus injury. His promising rookie season is over.”

Breece Hall’s Message After Torn ACL

The model teammate, Hall, surprised us all when he was excited — not heartbroken — following the Jets’ victory in Denver.

“Resilient! Through all the trials and tribulations🙏🏾 JETS WIN!!!!!! #LFG,” Hall posted on Twitter last night.

This afternoon, the playmaker shared another classy message with fans.

“Appreciate the endless love and support!” He thanked everyone graciously. “Another step along the journey, see y’all soon❤️🤞🏾.”

Hall was the type of draft pick that you dream about as a fan. Talented and explosive on the field while remaining selfless and humble off it. He was a favorite to win the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and had already secured two Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week belts over the first six games of the campaign.

There’s no tiptoeing around it, this one hurts. Not only does the Jets’ offense rely on Hall, but many fans will see this as a reminder that poor luck seems to follow this franchise — even when things are going well.

The Jets are 5-2 for the first time since 2010 and that’s not solely because of one player. Having said that, Hall will not be easily replaced. Head coach Robert Saleh is set to speak on the injury update in a couple of hours.

What to Do About Breece Hall?

Now that we all have our answer on Hall’s timetable to return — which will be sometime in 2023 — there is an obvious question on whether or not the Jets should target a new running back before the November 1 trade deadline.

We debated this exact topic in our Heavy on Jets mailbag article this morning and general manager Joe Douglas could really go either way on this one.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini has already suggested Kareem Hunt and the 2-5 Cleveland Browns as a rental option for Gang Green. The former Kansas City Chiefs star requested a trade this summer but the Browns refused to listen to any offers.

If Breece Hall’s MRI confirms ACL injury, I’ll be curious to see if #Jets call Browns to check on Kareem Hunt’s availability. He’s in final year of contract, so it would be a rental. Talent is there. Browns need draft picks. Depends on price tag + confidence in Carter/Johnson. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 24, 2022

Based on their current record and the Deshaun Watson suspension, that could change with the thought of a postseason run slipping away.

Another possibility could be Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, if the Jets decide to become buyers at the deadline. The Rams made it clear that they are willing to sell on the former second-round talent and he’d make for an interesting stop-gap.

Of course, some might argue that the best options are already on the roster. The Jets drafted Michael Carter in 2021 and they could also promote standout UDFA Zonovan Knight to the active roster in place of Hall once he’s officially moved to the injured reserve.

Along with staff favorite Ty Johnson, that makes for a decent trio short-term and you could poach a practice squad player to round out a foursome. In this scenario, no future draft capital is spent and the Jets can then welcome back their starter with no complications in 2023.