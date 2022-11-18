Jets RB Breece Hall Shares Video From Season-Ending Surgery [LOOK]

A talented New York Jets rookie has seemingly just undergone season-ending knee surgery.

Optimistic Jets on Twitter shared the 55-second video from one of Breece Hall’s official social media channels:

Looks like Breece Hall had successful ACL surgery. Comeback szn 😈 @BreeceH #Jets pic.twitter.com/KpdgwsjFJ8 — Optimistic Jets (@OptimisticJets) November 19, 2022

The video documented a medical professional removing some of the bandaging around his surgically repaired knee and replacing it with fresh gauze.

It appears that shortly after posting this clip to social media, Hall ended up taking it down.

The Jets Medical Gameplan, Breece Hall’s Recovery Timeline

Hall hurt his knee during the Week 7 road trip to play the Denver Broncos on October 23. In the second quarter, Hall seemed to land awkwardly on his knee and stayed on the ground.

The Jets’ medical team immediately rushed to his side and the stud rookie would eventually need to be carted off of the field due to the injury.

Gang Green confirmed the next day that the former Iowa State product had suffered a torn ACL.

Following the 2022 NFL trade deadline general manager Joe Douglas spoke with the media and revealed that Hall wouldn’t have surgery immediately on the knee.

“Our docs are very optimistic that these guys are going to come back full strength next year and hit the ground running.”

"Our docs are very optimistic that these guys are going to come back full strength." GM Joe Douglas on RB Breece Hall and OL Alijah Vera-Tucker pic.twitter.com/UQFQSd6mV5 — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 1, 2022

There is a belief in some circles that if you delay surgery for certain athletes with certain injuries you can speed up the recovery time on the backend.

This is a developing story and we’ll provide new details as they become available.