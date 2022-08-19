Jets Rookie Class Dominates Joint Practice With Falcons

As the New York Jets left the field after the first round of joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons, fans and reporters were left with plenty to talk about. For one, the 2022 draft class of rookies absolutely rocked Florham Park.

Not one, not two, but four April selections stole the show for Gang Green on Friday, August 19 — and the names shouldn’t necessarily surprise you.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson and Jermaine Johnson II. All four of general manager Joe Douglas’ top picks this spring had huge moments against NFL competition this afternoon — and we’re talking highlight-reel plays.

Breece the Beast Goes Viral

The number one clip from joint practice that’s currently circulating social media is probably Hall’s home-run gainer that went for 75 yards and a touchdown.

Here is the 75-yard touchdown run from Breece Hall. The one-cut is a staple of the Shanahan/LaFleur offense & the home-run ability is something that was sorely lacking from this team pic.twitter.com/JhyQKM47GD — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2022

The talented ball carrier hit an outside hole and then used a “one-cut” juke to beat the only defender in his path. From there, his straightaway speed did the rest. SNY’s Connor Hughes called this type of running a “staple of the Shanahan/LaFleur offense” and whatever Hall’s got, the Jets were missing it in 2022.

“Optimistic Jets” shared the view from the stands, which gives you more of a broadcast perspective.

Jets X-Factor’s Michael Nania credited right tackle George Fant and tight end Tyler Conklin with the two blocks that sprung this 11-on-11 “explosive.”

Sauce’s First Interception, ‘GW’ & ‘JJ’ Excel

Alongside Hall on the offense, wide receiver Garrett Wilson started practice with another dropped pass — something he’s struggled with this summer. Rather than dwell on it though, the early mistake appeared to motivate the rookie.

Mike White to GW for the YAC score. Quick timing route and catch, GW’s YAC ability did the rest. Excellent first reaction to the field awareness. #Jets Meanwhile, coach Miles Austin chats up E-Moore on sideline while first team rests. — Robby Sabo (@RobbySabo) August 19, 2022

“Mike White to GW [Wilson] for the YAC [yards after catch] score,” relayed Jets X-Factor’s Robby Sabo not long after. “Quick timing route and catch, GW’s YAC ability did the rest. Excellent [from] first reaction to the field awareness.”

Two minutes later, Wilson had his second-straight touchdown. Sabo detailed it again: “[Chris] Streveler connects with GW for [the] score (20+ [through] rough air). Nice ball and catch.” Video surfaced of the two TD receptions, courtesy of “Let’s Talk Jets!” on Twitter.

Garrett Wilson heating up! TD now from Streveler #Jets pic.twitter.com/meyESexUqJ — Let's Talk Jets! (@TalkJetsRadio) August 19, 2022

Wilson also had a sliding sideline grab from Joe Flacco toward the end of the day.

Don’t worry, the defensive youngsters made sure to strut their stuff too. Gardner had a solid showing and came up with his first interception of training camp.

Sauce Gardner picks off fellow rookie Desmond Ridder. Nice read by Gardner after #Jets D-line put on heavy pressure. — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) August 19, 2022

Associated Press beat reporter Dennis Waszak Jr. informed the masses: “Sauce Gardner picks off fellow rookie Desmond Ridder. Nice read by Gardner after the Jets D-line put on heavy pressure.”

Considering all the “almost” moments the No. 4 overall pick has had at camp, you might say that this result was long overdue. That’s the way this NYJ defense has to click in 2022 — pressure the quarterback and force turnovers.

Jermaine Johnson on the board, got what I think would’ve been a sack of Mariota in a game. #Jets — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 19, 2022

Speaking of pressure, Johnson provided plenty of it this afternoon. The first-round pass rusher sacked Marcus Mariota twice on August 19. Considering that’s the current starting quarterback in Atlanta, it’s safe to say that “J.J.” did this against first or second-team blockers.

The second sack came during a key phase of practice too, closing out a drive on a fourth-and-10. The only other pass rusher that registered a sack on Friday was Carl Lawson.

Jets first team D stops the Falcons first team O in the two-minute. Michael Carter with a great play to bat down a ball intended for Kyle Pitts. Then Jermaine Johnson sacks Mariota on fourth. — Ethan Greenberg (@EGreenbergJets) August 19, 2022

By the way, undrafted rookie WR Irvin Charles was also named as a standout performer by a couple of beat reporters against the Falcons. Not a bad day for the Jets rookie class.

First joint practice for the #Jets

– Breece Hall 75 yard TD

– Jermaine Johnson 2 sacks

– Garrett Wilson pair of TDs in red zone drills

– Sauce with a INT Rookies making a impact early. — Mike Capone (@mcapone32) August 19, 2022

