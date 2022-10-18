Russell Wilson Injury Could Set up Jets Revenge Game vs Broncos

With the way the Denver Broncos have been playing in 2022, the New York Jets’ Week 7 matchup doesn’t look as challenging on paper as it did before the season began.

The Broncos have already lost running back Javonte Williams and wide receiver Tim Patrick for the remainder of the year and $245 million quarterback Russell Wilson has been dreadful to start the back nine of his career in Denver. To make matters worse, the AFC West opponent just received some troubling news this afternoon on October 18.

Our @TomPelissero just reported on NFL Now @nflnetwork that Russell Wilson is getting an MRI on his hamstring today. Could be a "fairly significant" injury. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 18, 2022

NFL Network host Andrew Siciliano tweeted out the injury update live from NFL Now and insider Tom Pelissero, noting that Wilson “is getting an MRI on his hamstring today” and the damage could be “fairly significant.”

Pelissero followed up on the reveal, voicing: “This was the concern pending tests today. Russell Wilson plays through pretty much everything. But his health will be worth monitoring — again — on a short week leading up to Sunday’s game against the Jets.”

Jets Fans Want ‘Revenge’ on Brett Rypien

It just so happens that the only other quarterback on the Broncos’ active roster is Brett Rypien, who defeated the Sam Darnold-led Jets on Thursday Night Football in 2020.

Rypien threw three interceptions that night, but still managed to hang on for a 37-28 victory over the winless Jets at the time. The former third-stringer put up 242 yards and two touchdowns through the air, with the help of a 100-yard rushing performance from Melvin Gordon.

Needless to say, the loss wasn’t pretty for Darnold and ex-head coach Adam Gase — and apparently, fans have not forgotten Rypien’s role in the embarrassing defeat.

Time to get revenge on Brett Rypien for that 2020 Thursday night game? https://t.co/WufzlPXfxR — Michael Nania (@Michael_Nania) October 18, 2022

“Time to get revenge on Brett Rypien for that 2020 Thursday night game?” Asked Jets X-Factor analyst Michael Nania on Twitter. He continued: “Brett Rypien threw 2 INTs to Pierre Desir back in 2020. Now against Sauce/Reed/MC2….”

Having said all of that, the Broncos’ defense is currently the strength of their roster, no matter who is in there at quarterback. Would you rather face Rypien than Wilson? Of course, but the Jets must play mistake-free football either way.

Zach Wilson and this passing attack will face the fifth-best passing defense in the NFL after facing the number one secondary statistically in Green Bay. Denver is a little worse against the run, ranking just behind the Jets at No. 13 in yards allowed, so expect a heavy dosage of Breece Hall and Michael Carter once again as the NYJ defense gets after either Rypien or Russell Wilson.

Injury Update on Russell Wilson’s MRI

Later in the afternoon on October 18, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided an update on the MRI of Russell Wilson’s hamstring.

“After the MRI, Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day, source said. It’s a real injury, and he’s in real pain. But he is pushing to play. The Broncos will continue to evaluate his progress on a short week,” Rapoport informed.

After the MRI, Russell Wilson is considered day-to-day, source said. It’s a real injury, and he’s in real pain. But he is pushing to play. The #Broncos will continue to evaluate his progress on a short week. https://t.co/Yd0mUwjLNb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2022

It appears the Rypien revenge game could get put on hold for the moment, but is a less mobile Russell Wilson starting a good thing for the Broncos?

Russell Wilson is averaging 240.3 yards per game through the air in 2022, with a career-low 58.6% completion rating. He also owns a 9.2 percentage of times sacked when passing. For all the talk of how poor Seattle’s offensive line always was, that percentage of sacks is the third-highest of his NFL tenure.

The major disadvantage facing Russell Wilson rather than Rypien aside from overall talent is his awareness and the fact that he’s been relatively safe with the football, turning the ball over four times in six games (three interceptions). On the flip side, Rypien would be more of a threat to scramble and escape pressure — considering the condition of the veteran’s hamstring.

For now, the Jets will just have to prepare for both as the weekend approaches.