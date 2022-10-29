Jets Deliver Long-Term Insurance Policy to Eagles in Proposed Trade

It’s Halloween weekend and that also means the NFL trade deadline is just around the corner on November 1.

So far, the New York Jets have made one move — acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional draft pick. The question is, does general manager Joe Douglas have any more tricks up his sleeve?

The Jets are in a weird spot right now where they are probably somewhere in between buyers and sellers. The Robinson deal signaled that the Green & White are not laying down and dying after the Breece Hall injury but at the same time, sustained success has always been the overall goal for Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh.

If that’s truly the case, the Jets might consider flipping a depth piece that they aren’t using to either recoup some draft capital or stockpile resources for a bigger move. One potential bargaining chip that they have under contract is cornerback Bryce Hall.

Jets Send Bryce Hall to Eagles in Proposed Trade

After being relegated to a weekly healthy scratch ever since Week 1, it’s become clear that Hall has been surpassed on the depth chart by second-year cornerback Brandin Echols. That makes him the fifth CB on the roster, which is basically an emergency option that would only play if there were a rash of injuries.

Having said that, Hall’s fifth-round rookie contract is cheap enough that the Jets haven’t minded stashing him for a bit. That was before the recent win streak and on October 17, Heavy on Sports NFL insider Matt Lombardo informed that “Hall is going to be available” at the trade deadline, per his sources.

Later on October 28, Lombardo suggested a landing spot that might make sense for both teams.

“If general manager Joe Douglas makes calls to move the 2020 fifth-round pick, picking up the phone to call his former boss may prove prudent,” he began. “The Philadelphia Eagles have few glaring holes on the roster, but Hall could add quality depth this season, as well as an insurance policy long-term opposite Darius Slay, if Philadelphia is unable to extend veteran cornerback James Bradberry this offseason.”

In return, Lombardo noted that Eagles GM Howie Roseman could view Hall as a “potential future piece” and send a third-round pick in exchange for a fourth-rounder plus the cornerback. He also revealed that a league executive believes the forgotten prospect could garner a “mid-round pick,” generally speaking.

It’s an interesting win-win scenario from Lombardo considering Hall would be sent to an undefeated Super Bowl contender with a chance to contribute, while the Jets would score big on a third-round asset.

Should the Jets Trade or Keep Bryce Hall?

This entire discussion is contingent on how New York views Hall. Obviously, they were willing to replace him this offseason and with Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed Jr. excelling in his place, the Virginia product’s future with Gang Green is murky.

That aforementioned rookie deal expires after 2023 and with no reason to stay, Hall would likely walk in search of playing time — as he should. At the same time, the Jets aren’t necessarily in a rush to make this decision with another season under contract next year.

You also have to weigh his value and how it might change as the months go by. The longer Hall sits on the bench collecting dust, the more people forget that he was a solid starter in 2021. He might offer the highest potential return at this very moment.

On the flip side, Hall could be the Jets’ insurance policy during a postseason run rather than Philly’s. Douglas and Saleh’s cornerback reserve was decimated this August after youngsters Isaiah Dunn, Rashad Wildgoose and Javelin Guidry were all claimed off waivers.

Outside of special teamer Justin Hardee, the Jets only have two other cornerbacks within the organization, Craig James and Jimmy Moreland. It’s an area that quickly went from insanely deep to slightly top-heavy.

This is a tricky one for Douglas and Saleh to decide but if they do choose to ship Hall off to the highest bidder, it’d be hard to find a better offer than this one.