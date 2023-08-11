Unexpected Jets Reunion Is ‘Making a Case’ for 53-Man Roster

When the New York Jets brought back cornerback Javelin Guidry, few expected the 2020 UDFA to reclaim a role on the Week 1 roster this summer given the upgrades at cornerback — but he’s “making a case” according to Jets X-Factor analyst Rivka Boord.

The NYJ writer predicted that Guidry would make the 53-man roster during an updated projection on August 8, along with CBs Sauce Gardner, D.J. Reed Jr., Michael Carter II, Bryce Hall and core special teamer Justin Hardee. Notably, third-year contributor Brandin Echols was missing due to his Week 1 suspension, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Guidry would be the odd man out once he returns.

“[Jets X-Factor film analyst] Joe Blewett was also not impressed with Echols’ play in the Hall of Fame Game, particularly his boneheaded mistakes,” Boord explained. “Javelin Guidry is making a case to return as the backup nickel corner, especially with Tony Adams now entrenched as the starting free safety. Justin Hardee will be on the roster, for better or worse.”

Boord also added that while some believe Hall will be released, she believes the fourth-year CB will “last at least until” Week 2 when Echols comes back. At that point, the Jets would be deciding between Guidry and Hall, assuming Echols doesn’t lose his job with more lackluster performances.

Jets CB Javelin Guidry Offers Versatility, Cap Relief & Speed

There are a few pros to keeping Guidry rather than Hall. The first is versatility.

During his initial stint with the Jets, Guidry displayed an ability to play inside and outside, although he’s strongest in the slot. Fellow training camp standout Jimmy Moreland is similar in this regard, although Moreland was much worse in the preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Cap relief is another — if the Jets decide to spend on any more talent before Week 1. Hall’s cap hit is approximately $2.822 million according to Over the Cap. Guidry’s is only $1.01 million for the 2023 campaign.

The final asset Guidry offers is speed, which plays into his special teams ability as a gunner. The Utah product ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash in 2020 and he still has that electrifying trait. Hardee is currently the Jets’ top gunner on special teams, but Guidry would make a very formidable partner for the Pro Bowler on punt coverage.

Of course, there’s a reason Gang Green kept Hall over Guidry in 2022. The former displayed starting ability as a rookie and has much more height and length at 6-foot-1. Guidry is only 5-foot-9, which limits him in certain matchups.

Having said that, Hall’s struggles last season are well-documented — and they came after Guidry was cut. If the latter can continue to impress during the preseason, perhaps the Jets will choose differently this time around.

Jets CB Javelin Guidry Awarded Top Defensive Grade vs Browns

It was only one preseason outing, but Guidry was awarded the top defensive grade (88.4) for the Jets on Pro Football Focus during the Hall of Fame game.

That included an 89.3 on run defense and an 83.2 in coverage. Looking deeper into his performance, Guidry only allowed one catch for four yards (targeted twice) with three key defensive stops and a 56.3 passer rating against. He was on the field for 37 defensive snaps.

According to ESPN, Guidry also logged four total tackles (three solo) and of course, an important fumble recovery that led to a field goal.

If he has another three preseason outings like that, Guidry might be able to make the Week 1 roster as Boord predicted. After all, he’s already appeared in 28 regular season games for the Jets, 17 of which came under current head coach Robert Saleh.