QB ‘Legend’ & Unique LB Headline Jets’ Practice Squad Additions

After yesterday’s final 53-man cutdown, the NFL shifted its attention to the waiver wire this morning and the New York Jets lost quite a few players.

Headlining the seven-man group of claims was safety Jason Pinnock, who was poached by the crosstown rival New York Giants. The Jets also waved goodbye to cornerbacks Javelin Guidry, Rachad Wildgoose and Isaiah Dunn, as well as tight end Trevon Wesco, offensive tackle Chuma Edoga, and linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips.

To make matters worse for fans, the Jets chose not to claim anyone despite owning the number four spot in the order. We do have some positive news, however, several favorites of NYJ faithful were re-signed to the practice squad.

Streveler, Yeboah & Anae Return Among Others

The most notable names to return so far were probably quarterback Chris Streveler, tight end Kenny Yeboah, and defensive end Bradlee Anae.

The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt had a funny way of announcing the preseason “legend” was safe. “No NFL team claimed Chris Streveler, meaning nobody wants to win the Super Bowl this year.”

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero later confirmed that the fourth-string QB and his three comeback victories did agree to rejoin the Jets via the practice squad. As did rookie wide receiver, Irvin Charles, confirmed by Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Source: #Jets signing WR Irvin Charles to the practice squad. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 31, 2022

Charles was an intriguing weapon this summer at 6-foot-4 but it was clear he needed a little more time to develop and chip in at other areas. He’ll be a fine addition to the practice squad.

Heavy’s own NFL insider Matt Lombardo revealed the next returnee, wide receiver Tarik Black. After spending a chunk of the 2021 campaign on the NYJ practice squad, Black will do so again in 2022.

WR Tarik Black is signing with the #Jets’ practice squad, per sources | @HeavyOnSports — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 31, 2022

Another quality re-signing was offensive lineman Grant Hermanns — per Will Parkinson of “Turn on the Jets” — who has the ability to play tackle and guard. The former Purdue co-captain is a potential swing tackle of the future for the Jets if he can continue to develop.

OL Grant Hermanns is signing with the Jets Practice Squad per source. — Will Parkinson (@Willpa11) August 31, 2022

New York Post beat member Brian Costello also noted the return of Yeboah, the popular reserve tight end that was mentioned in the open.

TE Kenny Yeboah is coming back to the Jets on the practice squad, per source — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) August 31, 2022

The former undrafted prospect can do a little bit of everything (catch, run routes, block, play on special teams), but he doesn’t do anything spectacularly yet. Hopefully, he can change that with some more schooling on the practice squad.

Anae was the last reported name (from uSTADIUM) before the Jets unveiled their press release. The preseason riser really impressed toward the end of camp with multiple sacks and QB pressures.

Source: Bradlee Anae is signing with the #Jets practice squad. — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 31, 2022

Have no fear, the press release also confirmed a few more notable prospects and returnees: DT Jonathan Marshall, LB Hamsah Nasirildeen, S Will Parks, LB DQ Thomas, DT Tanzel Smart, and OL Chris Glaser. The jury is still out on fan-favorite WR Calvin Jackson Jr. as the Jets still have four open practice squad spots remaining.

Report: Chazz Surratt Joins Practice Squad

One of those final four jobs reportedly went to ex-Minnesota Vikings linebacker Chazz Surratt. His agency SportsTrust Advisors announced the signing.

New York Daily News beat reporter Antwan Staley detailed the newcomer’s unique background: “After switching over from quarterback to linebacker, Chaz Surratt recorded 206 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss at UNC in 2019-20. Not sure why didn’t work out with the Vikings but not a bad practice squad signing by the Jets.”

After switching over from quarterback to linebacker, Chaz Surratt recorded 206 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss at UNC in 2019-20. Not sure why didn’t work out with the Vikings but not a bad practice squad signing by the Jets. — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) August 31, 2022

Justin Fried of The Jet Press added: “This is an excellent pickup for the Jets. Chazz Surratt was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in last year’s draft who was surprisingly waived this summer as part of final roster cuts. Surratt is a former quarterback who brings an excellent blend of speed/size to the table. While he’s still a little rough around the edges, Surratt projects as an ideal developmental WILL linebacker who could thrive in this defensive system.”

We will continue to monitor any new signings as they come in.