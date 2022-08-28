National NFL Reporter Urges Jets QB Trade to ‘Beat the Wire’

New York Jets preseason sensation Chris Streveler did it again today on August 28, leading his third-straight comeback victory of the summer.

The 27-year-old journeyman has won over the support of the city, his new teammates, and the NYJ coaching staff. Robert Saleh even joked that he’s had “one of the greatest preseasons in the history of football” after today’s win over the New York Giants.

All I can say is…Strev🐐 — Lawrence Cager (@lawrencecager3) August 28, 2022

Needless to say, Streveler’s Jets tenure has been quite the whirlwind. His only problem is a crowded quarterback room and a terrific bounce-back outing from third-stringer Mike White.

Now it appears that the former CFL champ is destined to hit waivers this week despite his unlikely run of success — unless a trade were to happen first.

Reporter Proposes Seahawks Trade 6th-Rounder for Streveler

After Streveler’s game-winning touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr., New York Daily News beat member Antwan Staley tweeted that “magic happens when he comes into the game.”

Pro Football Network NFL reporter Mike Kaye then retweeted him, voicing that the “[Seattle] Seahawks need to offer up a 6th round pick [for Streveler] right now to beat the wire.”

Seahawks need to offer up a 6th round pick right now to beat the wire: https://t.co/S1BuAZahyv — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) August 28, 2022

It was an interesting thought. If the Jets are well aware that Streveler will be claimed by some quarterback-needy franchise like the Seahawks — and they have no intention of keeping him over White — they could potentially flip the summer pickup for a late-round selection and call it a day.

Ironically, former NYJ draft pick Geno Smith was just named as the Seahawks’ new starting QB, but Jets fans do not need to be told of his inconsistencies under center.

Considering Streveler was only signed to be a camp arm in the first place, any return in draft capital would be a major triumph for general manager Joe Douglas, who does have a strong history of milking trade value from Seattle.

‘The Legend of Chris Streveler’

After the latest effort from the fourth-stringer, team reporter Eric Allen tweeted that “the legend of Chris Streveler only grows.”

The legend of Chris Streveler only grows — Eric Allen (@eallenjets) August 28, 2022

He has thrown for 277 yards and run for another 71 over his three preseason outings. Streveler’s five touchdowns and 72.7% completion percentage also led all Jets QBs. A legend indeed, and the NFL community has begun to take notice on social media.

NFL on CBS posted a photo of NBA all-time great Michael Jordan, likening him to Streveler “this preseason.”

.@nyjets QB Chris Streveler this preseason pic.twitter.com/N1VVzBdWmT — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) August 28, 2022

uSTADIUM also deemed him the “GREATEST PRESEASON QB OF ALL TIME.”

CHRIS STREVELER IS THE GREATEST PRESEASON QB OF ALL TIME — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) August 28, 2022

Bet MGM got in on the fun too, sharing a screenshot meme of a fan laughing at the opposition for “celebrating with 1:13” left on the clock. They captioned it: “Jets fans watching Chris Streveler take the field with less than two minutes left in a preseason game.”

Jets fans watching Chris Streveler take the field with less than two minutes left in a preseason game pic.twitter.com/3uPiIcy2hp — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 28, 2022

Within the Jets realm, Will Parkinson of the “Turn on the Jets” podcast kidded that they should put Streveler and Jackson in the Hall of Fame immediately. SNY’s Connor Hughes also chimed in stating that “Streveler doesn’t get leads, he takes them.”

Lastly, Jets Twitter sent out Streveler’s most famous photo with a quote caption from fans: “I owe you an apology. I wasn’t really familiar with your game.”

If today was the last time we’ll ever get to see Streveler in a green and white jersey, the fairytale story had an ending that rivaled a Disney film. The fan favorite once told team reporter Caroline Hendershot that “you can never get comfortable and you can never get complacent in this business.”

QB Chris Streveler not taking anything for granted as training camp wraps up. Last one on the field after practice, running sprints by himself. Told me after practice “you can never get comfortable and you can never get complacent in this business.” 👊👊 #Jets pic.twitter.com/ihgso6a9M4 — Caroline Hendershot (@cghendy) August 26, 2022

“Streveler not taking anything for granted as training camp wraps up,” Hendershot informed, “Last one on the field after practice, running sprints by himself.”

It would be sad to see Streveler go so soon but this man has earned an opportunity, whether it’s here in New York or somewhere else like Seattle. If he does get his chance on an active roster, you can guarantee that he’ll give it everything he has.